Organto Foods Inc. Expects Strong 2026 Growth Driven by Retail Wins and Expanded Supply Partnerships

Organto Foods Incorporated (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) (“Organto” or the “Company”) reports strong commercial momentum entering 2026, supported by new retail customer wins, expanded grower partnerships, and favorable long-term organic market trends across Europe.

During recent commercial negotiations and customer onboarding, Organto added 8 new retail customers to its existing portfolio. Several of these customers rank among the largest retailers in their respective markets, underscoring growing confidence in Organto’s ability to reliably supply high-quality organic produce at scale. These new commercial relationships extend the Company’s reach into three additional countries – Switzerland, Ukraine, and Spain – further strengthening Organto’s European platform and international footprint.

Supporting this commercial expansion, Organto has also broadened its supply partner network, securing six new growing partners across key sourcing regions. These additions enhance supply continuity for existing customers, support anticipated volume growth from new retail programs, and further strengthen the Company’s ability to deliver year-round organic produce with the quality, traceability, and reliability required by large-scale retailers.

Europe continues to represent one of the world’s most attractive and resilient markets for organic food. In 2023, retail sales of organic food in Europe reached approximately €54.7 billion, representing year-over-year growth of roughly 3%, with particularly strong demand across markets such as Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Nordic region. European consumers now spend an average of approximately €66 per person annually on organic food, with per capita spending in countries such as Switzerland and Denmark among the highest globally. Industry analysts project that the European organic food market could nearly double in size by 2033, reaching close to €132 billion in annual sales, driven by sustained consumer demand for healthy, sustainable, and traceable food products.¹

“The combination of new retail customer wins and an expanded grower base provide a strong foundation for our 2026 growth expectations,” said Steve Bromley, CEO of Organto Foods Inc. “Organic produce is no longer a niche category – it’s a structural shift in how consumers shop for food. Our platform is increasingly aligned with the needs of major retailers operating in one of the world’s most dynamic organic markets.”

As its scale grows across sourcing, logistics, and distribution, Organto is also evaluating opportunities to introduce additional organic product categories into its European retail programs. This next phase of expansion is expected to leverage the Company’s existing infrastructure and deepening retail relationships, supporting incremental growth while enhancing value for customers.

The organic produce category continues to benefit from long-term structural tailwinds, including strong consumer preferences for sustainability, ongoing investment in organic farming and certification, and supportive regulatory frameworks across Europe. Organto’s integrated model – combining strong retailer relationships, a diversified grower base, and an increasingly efficient logistics platform – positions the Company well to capitalize on these trends. With new customers onboarded, additional markets opened, expanded supply partnerships in place, and new category opportunities under review, Organto Foods Inc. enters 2026 well-positioned to execute its growth strategy and deliver long-term value across the organic supply chain.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,550,000 stock options exercisable to acquire up to 2,550,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share until January 27, 2031, and 1,475,000 restricted share units to Directors, officers, and employees. The options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s Share Option Plan. 675,000 of the options will vest as to 25% immediately and 25% every six months thereafter, and 1,875,000 of the options will vest as to 20% immediately and 20% every twelve months thereafter. The restricted share units were issued in accordance with the terms of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan and will vest as to 50% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and 25% each six months thereafter. The restricted share units have a term of three years.

¹ FiBL – Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, Media Release, February 11, 2025, “Almost 11 percent of agricultural land in the European Union is organically farmed.”

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto’s business model and markets; Organto’s belief that adding eight new retailers, six new growing partners and entering three new European countries will add significant momentum as the Company continues to accelerate its aggressive growth plans and strengthen its European platform and international footprint; Organto’s plans to evaluate opportunities to introduce additional organic product categories into existing retail programs; Organto’s belief that with new customers onboarded, additional markets opened, expanded supply partnerships in place, and new category opportunities under review, Organto enters 2026 well-positioned to execute its growth strategy and deliver long-term value across the organic supply chain; management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations; the timing of the expected launch and duration of the marketing campaign to be facilitated by Machai; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto’s business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

