Nixtla Raises $16 Million Series A To Advance Time Series Intelligence and Agentic Forecasting

The funding backs continued innovation in production-grade forecasting, anomaly detection, and artificial intelligence.

Nixtla , the company building a foundation model purpose-built for time series forecasting, today announced it has raised $16 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Energize Capital , with participation from True Ventures and GreatPoint Ventures .

Founded four years ago, Nixtla was built to tackle the cost, unreliability, and operational burden of time series forecasting. While accurate forecasts underpin core decisions across nearly every industry, most forecasting systems remain resource-intensive to develop and challenging to maintain at scale. To solve this, the company has applied the same class of algorithms transforming language and vision to time-based data, unlocking insights that help organizations reduce uncertainty and plan more effectively.

Today, Nixtla has evolved from an open-source library with over 45 million downloads into a leading time series intelligence platform used by startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Microsoft, Zalando and Decathlon. Its enterprise-grade tools enable teams to generate up to 42% more accurate forecasts, detect anomalies, and achieve 10 times better inference efficiency compared to traditional forecasting methods.

“This Series A allows us to accelerate what matters most, building production-ready systems that solve real forecasting and decision-making problems,” said Max Mergenthaler Canseco, co-founder and CEO at Nixtla. “We’re growing our team with experienced engineers and researchers, investing deeper in product innovation, and continuing to build in the open alongside the practitioners who use our tools every day.”

Nixtla’s platform has already delivered proven results across demand planning, inventory, energy forecasting, logistics, and more, including a 35% increase in store-level forecast accuracy at a leading retail brand and an 85% reduction in forecasting false alerts at a top mobility company. As adoption accelerates, Nixtla’s TimeGPT has become an industry standard and preferred skill on job descriptions for new hires at companies like OpenAI , DoorDash , and Tesla .

The company’s products range from the Nixtlaverse , an open-source library with over 15,000 GitHub stars, to TimeGPT, the first production-ready foundation model for time series forecasting. Recent releases, including TimeGPT-2.1 and Nixtla Enterprise 2.0, introduce multivariate modeling and agentic forecasting capabilities as well. Nixtla has earned top ratings on G2 for Time Series Forecasting and Predictive Analytics, with strong marks for ease of use, value, and return on investment.

“Time series data sits at the center of energy and industrial operations,” said Juan Muldoon, Partner at Energize Capital and member of Nixtla’s board of directors. “The Nixtla team is transforming how organizations can use that data, from improving battery deployment schedules to anticipating supply chain interruptions. We’re excited to partner with the Nixtla team as they scale this foundational capability to build a stronger, more resilient economy.”

This new funding will enable Nixtla to strengthen and scale its production-grade models across enterprise and open-source platforms. To support this expansion, the company is actively hiring across engineering, product, and sales. Learn more about open roles and join the team, by visiting: https://www.nixtla.io/company

Nixtla is a time series intelligence company building forecasting and anomaly detection tools for modern data teams. Through a combination of open-source libraries and enterprise-grade platforms, Nixtla helps organizations turn time-based data into actionable insight, enabling better planning and decision-making at scale. Learn more at https://www.nixtla.io/ .

Energize Capital is a leading investor in climate solutions. Established in 2016 and based in Chicago, Energize seeks to scale sustainable innovation by partnering with the builders and operators shaping the future. To date, Energize has funded 39 companies and deployed more than $970 million through its Venture and Endurance strategies. Founded in partnership with Invenergy, the firm is backed by strategic, institutional, and impact LPs including Första AP-Fonden (AP1), GE Vernova, Capricorn, CDPQ, Builders Vision, UBS, WEC, Reference Capital, Keeling Capital, Keysight Technologies, WEX Venture Capital, and more. For more information on Energize, please visit www.energizecap.com .

