St. Mark Church Elevates Worship Experience With EAW® ADAPTive Technology

BOCA RATON, FL, OCTOBER 1, 2025 – St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has taken a major step toward restoring the clarity, power and beauty of its services with a system upgrade led by pro audio and lighting equipment supplier Sound & Lighting Solutions Inc. The project, which included the installation of an Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) ADAPTive sound system, resolved the church’s long-standing acoustic challenges while preserving the space’s architectural splendor.

For years, the sanctuary stood as a visually stunning and architecturally rich space, but it struggled with a persistent challenge: poor acoustics. Inconsistent sound coverage, harsh reflections and low speech intelligibility continually distracted from the worship experience.

“When I first visited the space, I recognized the severity of the issues,” said Jay Krause, owner of Sound & Lighting Solutions Inc. “The solution came in the form of four EAW AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeakers. The system looks as good as it sounds. Seamlessly integrated into the church’s architecture, the ADAPTive arrays preserve the sanctuary’s aesthetic while enhancing every word, note and moment shared within it.”

Using EAW’s award-winning Resolution software, ADAPTive arrays precisely customize coverage to match the room. This keeps sound focused on the listeners and off reflective surfaces such as walls and ceilings. “It’s the best system I’ve found for providing consistent, optimal coverage throughout an entire listening area,” explained Krause. “Our team is fully invested in ADAPTive as a cutting-edge system, and we believe deeply in its ability to ‘make the word heard’ clearly, consistently and powerfully.”

Thanks to the installation of EAW’s AC6 speakers, churchgoers now enjoy an audio environment that matches the elegance of the space. The AC6 cabinets were custom painted to match the sanctuary’s fresco. Krause and his team brought a small paint chip to a store, where a custom paint code was created and shared with EAW for production.

“Once the SLS team installed the speakers, it was a perfect match. During the first service, the father asked the congregation to spot the speakers, and no one could find them until he pointed them out,” shared Krause.

“What once seemed unfixable is now a shining example of how innovation can elevate tradition,” added Krause. “St. Mark is now acoustically transparent, visually unobtrusive and spiritually uplifting thanks to EAW and its ADAPTive technology.”