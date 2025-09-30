FOR-A America Partners with Tim Russert Department of Communication at John Carroll University to Update TV Production Studio with Switcher, Signal Processor and Multi Viewer

Cypress, CA, September 30, 2025 – FOR-A America has partnered with the Tim Russert Department of Communication at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, providing an HVS-1200 video switcher, FA-9600 signal processor, and MV-1640IP multi viewer for their TV production studio. This is a demonstration of FOR-A’s commitment to empowering future broadcasters with the latest technology. The equipment offers hands-on experience in professional broadcast operations – from live studio productions to sports broadcasting – with the actual systems employed worldwide.

Preparing Students with Professional-Grade Technology

“Students at this university will become leaders in the media industry, and our partnership with FOR-A gives them a chance to be trained at the same level of technology they’ll see in studios and out in the field,” stated Dan Slentz, Director of Blue Streak Media at John Carroll. “With the HVS-1200 video switcher, FA-9600 signal processor, and MV-1640IP multiviewer, we can produce everything from a live sporting events to weekly wrap-up shows, while giving our students hands-on technical and creative instruction.”

The new system has significant benefits for the school’s multi-camera studio, now equipped with talent monitors, teleprompters, wireless handheld cameras, and high-end playback systems. Students can combine different video sources easily, synchronize wireless feeds, and explore greater creativity in real-time using FOR-A’s signal processing and IP-based multi viewing technology.

The upgraded studio was launched through a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on August 25th. Beyond its fundamental TV production and editing, the complex can now host ambitious productions like music videos, speech programs, and streamed events.

Slentz said this about his new video production system: “We can now go live to YouTube at the press of a button, and the FA-9600 signal processors give us the flexibility to bring wireless cameras and computer inputs into productions. This changes what we can offer for students, not just as class exercises, but as productions that feel and look like professional television.”

Expanding Sports Production Capabilities

Sports management has always been a popular and successful academic track at John Carroll. Thanks to the new FOR-A switcher, sports broadcasting is an area of focus at the Department of Communication. The university now has a high-end production tool it can exploit to develop live and recorded coverage of football, soccer, volleyball, and other events for Rock Entertainment Sports – a statewide sports network Slentz was instrumental in launching.

“The switcher helps us support simultaneous events and deliver high-definition live events,” said Slentz. “That’s a requirement as John Carroll grows its national coverage through its athletic programs and its expanded communication outreach throughout the U.S.”

A Future for an Innovation Center

In the future, Slentz looks to create an Innovation Center within the O’Malley Center, where the Communication department is headquartered. The Innovation Center will be a digital hub connected to the TV studio. The concept: create an experimental lab space for students to play and learn about production workflows, data-driven communication, and multi-platform content methods.

Chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication Brent Brossman pointed out the relevance of this vision: “Our O’Malley Center is the first destination for prospective students and their families. The Innovation Center not only will give us state-of-the-art resources for teaching and research, it also will help us display how we prepare students for actual careers in communication and media. FOR-A’s sponsorship is at the heart of bringing that vision into focus.”

Time-Tested Reliability, Global

FOR-A technology is used by world’s premier broadcasters from Tokyo to New York. The company’s reputation for reliability and innovation made it the right partner for John Carroll. “When we went out and contacted major broadcasters in Japan, nearly every facility was built upon FOR-A technology,” Slentz said. “It was clear this is a company that sets broadcast standards around the globe. To have their gear in our studio is a huge blessing for our students.”

FOR-A’s Involvement in Education and Innovation

FOR-A America President and COO Satoshi Kanemura said this collaborative initiative is a reflection of the company’s desire to support education and help develop next-generation professionals: “We at FOR-A believe that students should have the opportunity to learning with the very systems that drive the broadcast industry. To align with the Tim Russert Department of Communication is not just an investment in technology, it’s an investment in tomorrow’s leaders in the fields of media, sports broadcasting, and digital communication. It’s a privilege for us to be a part of the vision for John Carroll University.”

John Carroll’s Expansion and National Coverage

The FOR-A equipment comes at a pivotal time for John Carroll University. It is extending beyond its traditional regional emphasis, enjoying higher enrollment, and experiencing broader national recognition through athletic programs, communications arrangements, and alumni achievements. “John Carroll has a long history of excellence in professional media – from national news producers to performers like Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernández,” Brossman stated. “With the newest equipment like that from FOR-A, we are providing our students with the opportunity to follow that path and help define the future of communications.”

Watch Slentz discuss the importance of FOR-A’s support to John Carroll University’s new studio in its Tim Russert College of Communication.

Get a look at the state-of-the-art news desk and motorized backdrop here.

Partial Equipment List for Tim Russert Department of Communication:

FOR-A HVS-1200 switcher, FA-9600 signal processor, and MV-1640IP multiviewer

JVC 4K handheld camera with Teradek wireless

Marshall PTZ ceiling mounted studio camera

GoPro Hero cameras

Ross Expression CG

Shure wireless handheld and lavalier microphones

Yamaha digital audio console

Presonus digital audio console

Dynaudio speakers

Blackmagic Design recorder

Tools-on-Air master control playout

AJA router

ClearCom intercom system

Vizrt instant replay system

About John Carroll University

John Carroll University is a top-ranked, private, liberal arts institution located in University Heights, Ohio. Committed to fostering intellectual growth, leadership, and service, JCU offers a transformative education that prepares students to be more and do more for the world.



Founded in 1886, JCU is one of only 27 Jesuit universities in the United States and ranked among the top 7% of four-year universities nationwide by The Wall Street Journal. Learn more about how JCU is building Inspired Futures at jcu.edu.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.

