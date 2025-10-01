KRK Unveils Kreate Series Studio Monitors in Sleek Latte Finish

Versatile, Bluetooth-Enabled Reference Monitors Designed for Producers, Podcasters, and Creators

NASHVILLE, OCTOBER 1, 2025 ― Today, KRK announces a striking new Latte finish for its Kreate Series Studio Monitors, the latest addition to the brand’s wide range of audio offerings. Available in the 5 inch size monitor only, this new Latte finish offers a stylish alternative to KRK’s world-renowned black finish with yellow cones, adding visual flair without compromising performance. Whether for casual playback or professional music and content production, the Kreate Series is designed to perform. Available in three sizes—Kreate 3, 5, and 8 inches—the Kreate 3 models are sold as a pair, while the Kreate 5 and Kreate 8 options are priced individually. The KRK Kreate Series is available worldwide through select dealers and online at www.krkmusic.com.

“The mid-century modern aesthetic with our new Latte finish option makes these look and sound at home anywhere. The KRK Kreate Series is the perfect entry point for emerging artists, producers, podcasters, any content creator really,” says Sterling Doak, Vice President of Marketing for Gibson. “The Kreate Series fills a vital space in our lineup, delivering professional-grade sound, and flexible functionality that empower creators to experience high-quality audio at an accessible price.”

KRK Kreate monitors deliver exceptional value and legendary KRK monitoring quality to emerging musicians, engineers, producers, and content creators. These best-in-class, two-way studio monitors are purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of creatives, providing the tools necessary to reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity and accuracy.

As the brand’s newest studio monitor line, the KRK Kreate Series represents KRK’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence—supporting a wide range of setups and needs. Ideal for mixing, producing, and content creation, Kreate monitors offer a variety of standout features among others in their class. These include wireless audio streaming capabilities via pairable Bluetooth® input, alongside balanced and unbalanced analog inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitors are equipped with universal voltage and a switch-mode power supply, ensuring reliable performance across international power standards for seamless use anywhere in the world.

The KRK Kreate Series offers entry-level, active two-way studio reference monitors with wide bandwidth, boundary and tuning EQs, new transducer designs, as well as Class A/B, and Class D amplification. Acoustic boundary correction and tuning EQ combinations help minimize and resolve environmental challenges, allowing users to dial in voicing for specific applications.

Composite woven glass fiber cone woofers deliver impressive dynamics, effective damping, and deeper modal control—resulting in tight, punchy mid and low-frequency response suitable for both casual and professional playback environments. The heat-resistant glass fiber structure features a high strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring sonic accuracy and adaptability.

High-frequency reproduction is handled by a carefully engineered woven-textile dome tweeter with a neodymium motor, extending the frequency range up to 40 kHz in the KRK Kreate 8 and 5 models, and up to 33 kHz in the Kreate 3. These textile dome tweeters provide a smooth, accurate response and a more detailed sound profile.

System-tuning level control, along with low and high-frequency shelving filters, allows for easy adjustment in various acoustic conditions. Hybrid Class D and Class AB amplification delivers power and headroom with excellent dynamic reproduction. High-performance transducers are optimized for improved accuracy, and the amplifiers drive them efficiently at reduced operating temperatures—ensuring audio integrity during extended sessions.

