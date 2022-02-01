Spread the Love for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this Valentine’s Day
Gifts that give back and will make those special people in your life say L-O-V-E
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrate your love for others and help fight childhood cancer this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a gift through the St. Jude Gift Shop, while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. When you support St. Jude, you help give kids with cancer around the world that chance.
Whether it’s for your significant other, your child’s teacher, or a grandparent, a St. Jude gift helps ensure that no families ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.
- For the decorator: An I Love Us heart frame, Love is Kind box sign, and LOVE 3D wooden sign are wonderful ways to show your love for St. Jude at home (St. Jude Gift Shop, $10.00, $3.99 and $5.99).
- For the coffee and donut lover: This ceramic latte mug by Coton Colors is adorned with colorful donuts inspired by art created by St. Jude patient Ty (St. Jude Gift Shop, $16.00).
- For the child who loves classic games: A connect in a row game and tumbling tower wood block stacking game are perfect for family game night (St. Jude Gift Shop, both $18.00).
- For the runner: This unisex Apple Watch band featuring art by St. Jude patient Jean is the right fit for tracking running workouts no matter what the season. (St. Jude Gift Shop, $20.00).
- For the fashionista: A houndstooth tote with a cosmetic bag insert and debossed St. Jude logo is the perfect way to show off their support on the go (St. Jude Gift Shop, $55.00).
- For a gift that keeps on giving: Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope and receive a special This Shirt Saves Lives shirt while supporting St. Jude monthly ($19 a month).
Have a few minutes? Bring a smile to a St. Jude patient by sending a virtual Valentine’s Day card inspired by St. Jude patient art.
Browse more gift ideas at the St. Jude Gift Shop.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.
