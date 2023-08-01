Spotselfie™ Real-World Metaverse Files 7 Continuation Patent Applications to Protect Their Augmented Reality Social Experience

Spotselfie empowers users to venture into new dimensions, interact, and create shared experiences through cutting-edge technologies

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spotselfie, the trailblazing Real-World Social Metaverse, is set to redefine the augmented reality (AR) social landscape with seven groundbreaking continuation patent applications based on its original 2016 filing. Building upon its current six existing patents and five pending applications, Spotselfie reaffirms its commitment to transforming user interactions and experiences in the digital realm.

The seven new continuation filings include innovative systems and methods integrating AR, location-based interactions, and personalized user experiences. These cutting-edge technologies enable Spotselfie to create a unique social media environment that fosters deeper connections between users and their surroundings. The newly filed continuation applications also introduce groundbreaking concepts for AR metaverse advertising and digital real estate ownership.

“We are thrilled to announce these seven new filings, which reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of augmented reality and social media,” said Ray Shingler, Co-Founder, Vice President, and Director of Product Development for Spotselfie. “These continuations reflect our dedication to providing users, corporations, and brands with a truly immersive and interactive AR social experience.”

Spotselfie’s vision of an AR-based real-world metaverse empowers users to explore, interact, and create shared experiences through their innovative technology. It reinforces its position as a pioneer in the rapidly evolving AR social media landscape.

Spotselfie Real-World Metaverse is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing how people interact and engage with the digital world. Through augmented reality and location-based interactions, Spotselfie empowers users to explore and immerse themselves in unique experiences that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual realms. With a focus on fan engagement, brand partnerships, and innovative advertising, Spotselfie is at the forefront of shaping the future of augmented reality social media. Learn more at: http://www.spotselfieapp.com/

