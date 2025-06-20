Spetz Announces Closing of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for an Aggregate Total of $8,502,761.50 Million

SPETZ INC. (the “Company” or “Spetz“) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has held earlier today the closing of the third and final tranche (the “Third Tranche“) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement“) at which it issued 796,906 units (the “Units“) at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $398,453. Each of the Units is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants“) of Spetz. Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional common share of Spetz at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

As previously announced, the Company issued 16,208,617 Units for gross proceeds of $8,104,308.50 on May 28, 2025 and June 18, 2025, respectively. In aggregate, the Company issued under the Private Placement 17,005,523 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,502,761.50. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes, validator expansion, and growth initiatives within the blockchain infrastructure sector.

In connection with the Third Tranche, the Company paid cash commissions to two (2) securities dealers in an aggregate amount of $6 507.18. In addition, the Company granted non-transferable finders’ warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants“) to two (2) securities dealers entitling them to acquire up to an aggregate of 10,014 additional common shares of Spetz at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

All of the foregoing securities issued under the Third Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and day expiring on October 21, 2025.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: Investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: 345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as “may”, “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz’s expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

