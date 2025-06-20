Envela to Participate in iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025

Envela Corporation today announced that its management team will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24-25, 2025. CEO John Loftus and CFO John DeLuca will deliver a company presentation at 3:30 PM ET on June 24th, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25th.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on day two.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Envela, please visit the conference website at https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

The live webcast of Envela’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3118/52653, and a replay will be accessible afterward.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American/NYSE Texas:ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers buying alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on these core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995’s safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “expects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then-current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

