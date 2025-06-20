Trimera Metals Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Symbol “TRM”

Trimera Metals Corp. (“Trimera” or the “Company“) is excited to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) and will commence trading on the CSE on June 23, 2025 under the symbol “TRM”. The CSE is one of Canada’s leading stock exchanges by number of securities listed and trading activity and is recognized for its listings of emerging high growth companies.

Listing Information:

Symbol: CSE:TRM

CUSIP: 89626F103

Issued Shares: 17,132,501

For further information respecting the listing, please see the CSE’s bulletin dated June 20, 2025.

Patrick Donnelly, CEO of Trimera, states “Our listing on the CSE represents an important step forward for the Company. It reflects the hard work of our team and sets the stage for our efforts at Tahlo lake and our work on other properties in the future. We envision Trimera becoming a leader in the exploration and development sector, leveraging our network and experience and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Trimera

Trimera is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly-owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company’s filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Donnelly

CEO & Director

Contact Information

Patrick Donnelly

(604) 506 8120

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements and includes statements respecting (i) the expected trading date for the Company’s shares on the CSE, (ii) Company’s plans for Tahlo Lake, (iii) the listing setting the stage for the Company’s efforts at Tahlo lake and work on other properties in the future and (iv) Trimera becoming a leader in the exploration and development sector, leveraging its network and experience and creating sustainable value for its shareholders. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

