Spatial Launches Analogue 26 with Logitech Muse Support for Apple Vision Pro and Analogue Portal 26 for iPhone

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spatial, a leader in collaborative immersive design, today announced two major products representing a powerful ecosystem expansion that bridges the gap between immersive design on Apple Vision Pro and team-wide review on iPhone. Analogue 26, which integrates the new Logitech Muse digital pencil to give designers powerful new annotation tools, enables teams to sketch ideas on or around any 3D model, with each member contributing on their own real-time, shareable layer. The suite now includes Analogue Portal 26, an iPhone app that brings clients and stakeholders directly into the immersive 3D review process for the first time. Together, these tools remove friction, reduce costly conceptual mistakes and dramatically accelerate design.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Analogue suite of real-time collaborative design tools with support for Logitech Muse on Apple Vision Pro and the launch of Analogue Portal on iPhone,” said Calin Pacurariu, CEO and co-founder, Spatial. “We’ve been incorporating feedback we’ve received from world-class architects, interior designers & product design teams. As a result, the Analogue suite release represents a major step forward in advancing the state of the art for 3D designers as we continue to rapidly iterate and expand platform support.”

“Spatial Analogue’s unmatched, full fidelity pre-visualization capabilities enable real-time collaboration decisions with extraordinary clarity,” said Wilhelm Oehl, Global Partner & Chief Experience Officer at Eight Inc. “Working closely with Spatial allows us to help clients evaluate design considerations faster and more confidently as we create enduring global brand experiences.”

Today’s launch amplifies the release of the new Apple Vision Pro with the powerful M5 chip and takes full advantage of the professional level performance of the iPhone 17 Pro A19 Pro chip with full scale real-time simulations. Spatial Analogue 26 was featured in Apple’s announcement as one of the first immersive enterprise apps to support Logitech Muse. With these new tools, Spatial continues to set the standard for collaborative immersive design across industry sectors.

“Our innovation with Analogue 26 represents a pivotal moment for immersive design,” said Thomas Hale, Chief Product Officer at Spatial. “By integrating the precision of the Logitech Muse digital pencil with the spatial computing power of Apple Vision Pro, we’re removing the friction between an idea and its digital creation. You can now annotate any model with the same natural feel as pencil on paper, but within a shared 3D space. It’s a true game-changer for collaborative design.”

Spatial Analogue 26 for Apple Vision Pro

The powerful combination of Analogue 26 and Logitech Muse allows users to turn ideas into expression effortlessly with precise and natural interactions. Key collaborative capabilities between distributed design & client teams include:

Enhanced Team Collaboration: Brainstorm ideas simultaneously on a shared team whiteboard or develop concepts on private draft layers before pushing them to the live view for real-time feedback.

Brainstorm ideas simultaneously on a shared team whiteboard or develop concepts on private draft layers before pushing them to the live view for real-time feedback. Contextual Discussions: Add selected annotations to discussions for specific assets, point of view and more.

Add selected annotations to discussions for specific assets, point of view and more. Volumetric Annotation & Notes: Communicate ideas with precision by highlighting specific sections of a model or placing brief text notes directly in the 3D space. This ensures feedback is clear and directly tied to the subject.

Analogue Portal 26 for iPhone

Analogue Portal 26 is the essential bridge to your team’s 3D design projects. It’s the powerful 2D portal into the immersive world of Spatial Analogue on Apple Vision Pro. Built natively for iOS 26 and optimized for the iPhone 17 Pro, it delivers high-performance 3D model interaction and real-time collaboration. This app finally closes the loop between designers and their wider teams. Now, clients, executives, and other stakeholders can see updates, add comments, and review annotations immediately, from anywhere, using the device they already have in their pocket.

Analogue Portal 26 features include:

Intuitive Design: Now, stakeholders and team members can stay in sync without interrupting their workflow. Follow along with full contextual discussions, review annotated 3D assets, and provide feedback directly from your iPhone.

Now, stakeholders and team members can stay in sync without interrupting their workflow. Follow along with full contextual discussions, review annotated 3D assets, and provide feedback directly from your iPhone. Your team’s work in the physical world: Launch a 3D asset in augmented reality to see it in your space or load a full-scale version of a scene to review it at 1:1, all with high-fidelity, real-time rendering.

Launch a 3D asset in augmented reality to see it in your space or load a full-scale version of a scene to review it at 1:1, all with high-fidelity, real-time rendering. A powerful capture tool: Scan real-world objects and scenes for reference and upload them directly into your team’s asset library, making inspiration instantly shareable.

These capabilities on iPhone, combined with Apple Vision Pro’s cutting-edge hardware and software, allow design teams to simulate, iterate, and present complex designs and environments with unmatched visual clarity and spatial accuracy.

Spatial Analogue 26 demos are available directly from Spatial or by invitation to Apple’s Enterprise Executive Briefing Centers located in Cupertino, Austin, New York City, Toronto, Paris, London, Munich, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Beijing and Sydney. To learn more or to connect your team with Spatial, visitwww.spatialinc.com.

Spatial

Analogue 26 and Analogue Portal 26 are available today on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro and iPhone, respectively.

About Spatial

Founded in 2017, Spatial is reimagining how teams design, interact, and solve problems by unlocking the power of spatial computing. By leveraging immersive technology, Spatial empowers forward-thinking organizations to bring ideas to life with unprecedented clarity and depth. We’re developing a comprehensive platform that enables teams across industries—including architects, interior designers, and product designers—to create, share, and experience 3D environments in real time. Frustrated with the limitations of traditional tools, Spatial set out to deliver an intuitive, immersive solution that redefines collaboration and accelerates innovation. Today, Spatial is at the forefront of 3D technology, helping teams around the globe shape the future, one dimension at a time.

For more information, visitwww.spatialinc.com.

