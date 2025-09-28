Luxfer Reports Strong Profitablity and Cash Generation in Third Quarter

Driven by Continued Demand Across Defense and Aerospace

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights*





Net Sales declined 6.5% to $92.9 million from $99.4 million, while Adjusted Net Sales 1 increasing 1.6%

declined 6.5% to $92.9 million from $99.4 million, while Adjusted Net Sales increasing 1.6% Net Income of $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million and $0.47 per diluted share

of $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million and $0.47 per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $13.6 million, up 0.7% and Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 of $0.30, up 11.1% from $0.27

of $13.6 million, up 0.7% and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.30, up 11.1% from $0.27 Delivered strong free cash flow of $10.3 million (excluding Graphic Arts sale proceeds), reducing net debt to $37.3 million

of $10.3 million (excluding Graphic Arts sale proceeds), reducing net debt to $37.3 million Sharpened focus on core and high-value markets following completion of the Graphic Arts sale

following completion of the Graphic Arts sale Announced Powders Center of Excellence within Elektron, expected to enhance growth and deliver approximately $2 million of annual savings.

within Elektron, expected to enhance growth and deliver approximately $2 million of annual savings. Raised full-year 2025 guidance to Adjusted EPS of $1.04 to $1.08; with Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $51 million

* Comparative information is relative to prior-year third quarter; results exclude discontinued operations

1 Note: Adjusted results exclude Graphic Arts and 2024 legal fee recoveries

RIVERSIDE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2025, ended September 28, 2025.

Luxfer will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday October 29, 2025. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:

Webcast: Accessible by clicking on this link Q3 2025 Earnings Call

Live Telephone: Call 800-343-4849 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9848 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 15 minutes before the start time (Conference ID:LXFRQ325).

Webcast Replay: Available on Luxfer’s website beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2025.

Telephone Replay: Call 800-934-8436 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-6996 outside the U.S.

Presentation Material: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company’s website at luxfer.com under Quarterly Reports and Presentations.

About Luxfer

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and specialty industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Luxfer Holdings PLC prepares its financial statements using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). When a company discloses material information containing non-GAAP financial measures, SEC regulations require that the disclosure include a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Management’s inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in this release is intended to supplement, not replace, the presentation of the Company’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. Luxfer management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and understand the Company’s performance. In addition, management may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in the Company’s forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning process. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP because it does not provide specific guidance for the various extraordinary, nonrecurring, or unusual charges and other certain items. These items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measure to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort, and the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” and “plans,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) lower than expected future sales; (ii) increasing competitive industry pressures; (iii) general economic conditions or conditions affecting demand for the products and services it offers, both domestically and internationally; (iv) worldwide economic and business conditions and conditions in the industries in which the Company operates; (v) geopolitical issues / tariffs (vi) fluctuations in the cost or availability of raw materials, utilities, and other inputs; (vii) currency fluctuations and hedging risks; (viii) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (ix) the significant amount of indebtedness the Company has incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such of indebtedness the Company has incurred and may incur and the obligations to service such indebtedness and to comply with the covenants contained therein. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors are not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Kevin Cornelius Grant



Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development



Kevin.Grant@Luxfer.com