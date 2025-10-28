Luminopia Collaborates with Crunchyroll to Continue Building Its Extensive Content Library for Pediatric Lazy Eye Patients

Kids using Luminopia can now watch popular anime shows, further diversifying their content selection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Luminopia, Inc. , a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced a collaboration with Crunchyroll , the global brand fueling anime fandom.

This collaboration will bring beloved anime content to Luminopia’s platform, diversifying and expanding its content options for children with amblyopia, or lazy eye, using Luminopia. By partnering with Crunchyroll, Luminopia is offering even more TV episodes that resonate with young audiences and providing kids with the option to watch a wider variety of content as treatment.

Lazy eye affects about one million pediatric patients nationwide and is the leading cause of vision loss in children. Luminopia offers a modern, FDA-cleared therapy that allows pediatric patients to watch TV within a VR headset for one hour a day, six days a week as treatment.

This is a completely reimagined approach to lazy eye therapy. For decades, patients have been required to undergo eye-patching, which forces them to cover their “good eye” and go through their lives with poor vision, making everyday tasks and activities difficult. Luminopia works differently from eye-patching and doesn’t require patients to cover up their good eye; instead, it encourages the brain to use both eyes together.

“Our mission has always been to transform lazy eye treatment into something children are actually excited about,” said Scott Xiao, Co-Founder and CEO of Luminopia. “By bringing anime content from Crunchyroll’s catalog into our library, we’re giving patients more shows to choose from, with the goal of making therapy as engaging as possible for every single child.”

This collaboration with Crunchyroll, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, is a natural extension of Sony Innovation Fund’s investment in Luminopia. Crunchyroll joins Luminopia’s growing roster of content partners, including Nickelodeon, PBS Kids and Sesame Workshop. Most recently, Luminopia partnered with Pokémon to bring hundreds of episodes of the original animated series to its platform.

“Anime takes viewers on incredible adventures, and now with Luminopia, we’re glad anime can help kids’ treatment journeys feel more like fun,” said Mitchel Berger, EVP of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll.

Parents and guardians of children with amblyopia can inquire about Luminopia with their eye doctors today. It’s being prescribed in top eye institutes, children’s hospitals and private practices across the U.S.

About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating digital therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA approval¹ and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children’s Hospital and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

About Luminopia

Luminopia is the first FDA-approved¹ digital therapeutic for a neuro-visual disorder, indicated to improve vision in children with amblyopia. With Luminopia, patients choose TV shows and movies to watch from a broad selection of popular, engaging and educational content. Dual-acting algorithms modify the selected videos in real-time within a virtual reality (VR) headset to promote weaker eye usage and encourage patients’ brains to combine input from both eyes. Unlike conventional treatments like eye-patching, blurring (atropine) eye drops and other digital therapies, which just penalize the stronger eye, Luminopia teaches patients to use both eyes together in a unique, binocular manner.

Luminopia has been cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to <13 years and validated through a series of clinical trials as well as a real-world registry. The Phase 3 pivotal trial was the first successful, randomized, controlled trial of a novel amblyopia treatment in almost 15 years, and the results were published in Ophthalmology, leading to the initial FDA approval for patients aged 4 to 7 years. Based on the robust real-world evidence collected through the PUPiL Registry, the FDA determined that Luminopia’s safety and efficacy in patients aged 8-12 years is substantially equivalent to its safety and efficacy in patients aged 4 to 7 years, leading to a subsequent label expansion clearance.

For more information, visit luminopia.com.

¹De Novo granted in Oct 2021, 510(k) clearance in Apr 2025 to expand the age range.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4 to <13, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

About Crunchyroll®

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans’ love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2025 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

