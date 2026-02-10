Sparq Launches Intelligence Studio to Operationalize AI at Enterprise Scale

Three AI accelerators deliver decision-ready intelligence that integrates directly into existing operational systems

Sparq , the AI-accelerated solution engineering partner built to re-engineer the systems businesses run on, today announced the launch of Sparq Intelligence Studio , a new intelligence foundation designed to operationalize AI inside the core systems enterprises rely on. By converting operational data and workflow friction into governed, decision-ready actions, Sparq Intelligence Studio addresses a critical constraint facing enterprises today: the gap between AI experimentation and operational performance and how to deliver trusted intelligence to the point of decision, faster.

While many organizations invest heavily in AI capabilities, most initiatives fail to deliver measurable impact because they remain disconnected from the systems that run the business. Intelligence Studio solves this by combining repeatable intelligence patterns with an enterprise-grade orchestration layer, enabling teams to deploy intelligence in real time, keep it auditable and tie it directly to operational performance.

“AI is no longer just a tool. It’s a way to engineer how work gets done,” said Ingrid Curtis , CEO of Sparq. “Intelligence Studio gives organizations a smarter starting point and a safer path for compounding intelligence. Instead of building from scratch or forcing generic solutions into complex environments, teams can start with proven patterns that adapt to their systems, data and governance requirements while delivering immediate, measurable impact.”

Unlike standalone tools or isolated pilots, Sparq Intelligence Studio is architected to run a continuous intelligence loop across enterprise environments – coordinating how intelligence flows, gathering the right signals from the right systems, normalizing messy inputs, surfacing risk and opportunity, supporting human-supervised decisions and carrying those decisions into action through existing workflows.

The Studio launches with three accelerators designed to address specific operational constraints that impede business and operational success:

Ask.IQ unites conversational AI with organizational data to deliver source-linked, governed answers across the business. Designed for strategic decisions, forecasting, operations, finance, product and risk functions, Ask.IQ reduces dependency on analysts while enabling faster, clearer decisions without report sprawl.

Verify.IQ treats verification as an operational control point, validating inputs before they enter core systems to prevent risk, cost and complexity from compounding downstream. It applies real-time business rules, consistency checks and anomaly detection across any structured input, making outcomes explicit: clean data flows automatically, while unknowns are surfaced, explained and routed with context intact. The result is faster system velocity, fewer disputes and greater operational confidence across high-risk, operations-intensive environments.

Assert.IQ uses AI-driven quality intelligence to predict defects, auto-heal flaky tests and continuously improve every release. Engineering leaders struggling with release instability gain faster deployments, fewer incidents and lower QA overhead as Assert.IQ keeps testing, change and delivery in sync.

In contrast to traditional SaaS solutions or custom builds that require months of development, Sparq Accelerators deliver pre-built patterns and workflows that eliminate lift and reduce risk on day one while adapting to each organization’s unique systems, data, constraints and governance model.

“Intelligence only compounds when it’s connected to the systems that run the business,” said Derek Perry , CTO of Sparq. “Intelligence Studio provides that connective layer that clients have been missing, embedding decision-ready data into operational workflows with the observability, governance, and auditability that enterprise environments demand. It finally fills the gap between AI experimentation and operational performance.”

Intelligence Studio integrates seamlessly with any environment and the accelerators work across platforms, enabling enterprises to operationalize AI without destabilizing core systems. Learn more about the solution and accelerators at https://www.teamsparq.com/intelligence-studio/ .

