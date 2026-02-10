Horizon Aircraft Partners with North Aircraft Industries to Manufacture the Wings for the Cavorite X7

North Aircraft Industries selected for proven complex aerospace composite manufacturing, engineering, and testing capabilities

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HOVR) announces a partnership with North Aircraft Industries to manufacture and test the custom-engineered wings for the Company’s full-scale VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, the Cavorite X7.

North Aircraft Industries is globally recognized for its expertise in complex aerospace composite engineering, manufacturing, and testing. Its highly skilled engineering and production teams and industry-leading technologies deliver lightweight, high-strength aircraft components that enable faster, longer-range, and more efficient flight. Further differentiated for its in-house structural testing capabilities, North Aircraft Industries will conduct wing structural testing upon manufacturing completion.

“The Cavorite X7’s design represents a genuinely new approach to VTOL aircraft performance and operational flexibility,” stated Joost List, CEO of North Aircraft Industries. “It aligns perfectly with our strengths in advanced composite structures and integrated aerospace component development. We consider it a privilege to collaborate on a critical primary structure such as the wing, contributing our engineering, manufacturing, and testing expertise to help bring this groundbreaking aircraft closer to flight.”

The Cavorite X7’s novel wing architecture enables vertical takeoff and landing by opening wing covers to reveal 12 embedded electric lift fans. In forward flight, the covers close seamlessly, transforming the aircraft into an efficient, fixed-wing aircraft.

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson stated, “Building our proprietary wing demands an exceptional composite manufacturing team with deep experience in complex structures. North Aircraft Industries has the experience, skill, and agility to keep our production of the Cavorite X7 on track. We are proud to partner once again with a leading Canadian aerospace company that will play a critical role in completing the X7 and prepare it for testing in 2027.”

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

About North Aircraft Industries

North Aircraft Industries is a Canadian aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development and production of composite primary structures and complete components for aircraft. Established in 2018 and headquartered in London, Ontario, the company delivers lightweight, strong, and cost-effective solutions that support customers in flying more efficiently, longer, and farther. North Aircraft’s capabilities span design, engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, assembly, systems integration, structural and systems testing, and finishing for complex aerospace projects.

North Aircraft’s in-house expertise covers advanced composite manufacturing, tooling and fixturing, structural load testing, and detailed assembly of airframe structures such as wings, fuselages, and empennages, along with system integration including flight controls, landing gear and electrical harnesses. With state-of-the-art equipment – from automated laminating machines to precision laser tracking and test systems – North Aircraft Industries is positioned to support programs from initial prototype through industrialization and series production.

North Aircraft emphasizes close collaboration with customers throughout the engineering and manufacturing lifecycle, ensuring high standards and traceable quality in all delivered aerospace structures and systems.

