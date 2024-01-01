Global Industrial Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 24, 2026

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company’s results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of private and national brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply ThatTM. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

