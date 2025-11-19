Southland Registrations Ltd. Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Licence and Registry Services in Southern Alberta

Southland Registrations Ltd., a trusted provider of registry services in Calgary for more than 30 years, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Licence and Registry Services category for Southern Alberta. This marks the company’s 14th year as a Consumer Choice Award winner, a testament to its long-standing reputation for reliable service and customer care.

As an authorized agent for Alberta Registries, Southland Registrations offers a full suite of essential services, including motor vehicles, land titles, vital statistics, Alberta Health, and corporate registration. Whether clients are registering a vehicle, applying for birth certificates, updating health records, or managing business filings, Southland Registrations has become a go-to destination for efficient and accurate assistance.

Decades Of Trusted Service

Founded more than three decades ago, Southland Registrations has grown into one of Calgary’s most respected registry providers by staying true to its promise of delivering fast, friendly, and knowledgeable service. The company’s experienced staff provide guidance across a wide range of transactions, ensuring that every client receives clear information and dependable results.

“Our mission has always been to make the registry process as easy and stress-free as possible,” says the Southland Registrations team. “We know that when people come to us, they are often handling important life events or time-sensitive matters. That’s why we focus on providing efficient, professional service backed by over 30 years of experience.”

Recognition Rooted in Customer Confidence

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research that measures brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. Being recognized as a 2025 winner for the 14th year in a row reflects the confidence and loyalty Southland Registrations has earned within the Calgary community.

“We are honoured to be recognized once again by Consumer Choice Award,” adds the Southland team. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our customers. Their trust motivates us to keep improving and to maintain the high standards they expect from us.”

A Full Range of Registry Solutions

As an all-in-one provider, Southland Registrations helps Albertans manage both personal and business needs. Vehicle services include everything from car registration and driver’s licence renewals to out-of-province transfers. Land title services support property ownership and transactions, while vital statistics services cover birth, marriage, and death certificates. The company also handles Alberta Health enrolments and updates, as well as corporate registrations for businesses of all sizes.

By offering a broad set of services under one roof, Southland Registrations provides convenience, consistency, and peace of mind for every client. Its knowledgeable staff help streamline complex processes, ensuring that each transaction is completed accurately and efficiently.

Committed To Community and Excellence

Beyond the day-to-day transactions, Southland Registrations takes pride in its role as a long-standing member of Calgary’s business community. For over 30 years, the company has contributed to the smooth functioning of civic life by helping thousands of residents and businesses navigate the essential services that keep Alberta moving.

Southland’s focus on friendly, approachable service has set it apart in an industry where accuracy and professionalism are critical. The company’s reputation for excellence has been earned through decades of hard work, attention to detail, and a customer-first philosophy.

Building On a Legacy of Service

As Southland Registrations continues to serve the Calgary community, its commitment remains the same: to provide fast, friendly service backed by knowledge and professionalism. By embracing new technologies, keeping staff trained on the latest regulatory requirements, and maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to remain a trusted registry provider for years to come.

“This award is a reflection of the relationships we’ve built with our clients over the past 30 years,” the Southland team reflects. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to continuing to serve Calgary with the same dedication and care that has guided us since day one.”

