National Auction Association to Auction Its Headquarters, Showcasing the Strength of the Auction Method

The National Auction Association (NAA) announced today that public bidding is now open for its longtime headquarters building, a 7,400± square foot commercial office property located just off Highway 69 in one of the Kansas City region’s most desirable business corridors. The online auction will close Tuesday, December 17 at 2:00 PM CT.

For more than 40 years, this building has served as the organizational home of the NAA, a headquarters made possible through the generous financial contributions of its members in 1983. Those investments allowed the association to establish a permanent home, one that has supported decades of industry growth, professional development, and community building.

Owned and stewarded by the NAA since its construction, the building reflects a unique history: a space funded by the membership and dedicated to advancing the auction profession. Over four decades, it has been the setting for board decisions, member programs, staff leadership, educational development, and countless initiatives that shaped the direction of the industry.

Today, as the NAA prepares for its next chapter, it is proud to offer this property to a new owner, inviting another organization or business to build upon the legacy and write its own story within these walls.

Located less than a half mile from the I-35 / Hwy 69 interchange, the property offers prime visibility, exceptional access, and proximity to one of Johnson County’s strongest commercial corridors. Inside, it features 13 private offices, flexible open workspace, a large conference room, kitchen, loft, patio, and extensive storage, making it well-suited for professional service firms, small corporate headquarters, or specialty commercial users.

“This building stands as a testament to the commitment and generosity of the members who believed in the future of our association,” said Morgan Hopson, President of the National Auction Association. “It has served us well for more than four decades. As we move forward, we’re excited to see this space support the goals of its next owner.”

“All the elements are here, visibility, access, and surrounding commercial activity, to support a thriving business,” added NAA CEO Allison Mazzei. “It’s a rare opportunity to secure space in the heart of Overland Park’s growth corridor.”

Online bidding is now open and will close Wednesday, December 17 at 2:00 PM CST. Interested parties should contact NAA President, Morgan Hopson at 903-271-9933 for auction details and bidder packet. Property information, virtual tour, and auction registration can be found at https://www.8880ballentine.com/

For property inquiries, please contact:

Morgan Hopson

President, National Auction Association

(903) 271-9933

info@NAAHeadquarters.com

