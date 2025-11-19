Pic-Time Reinvents the Wedding Gallery With Upgraded AI-Driven Face, Object, and Narrative Search

Industry-first facial recognition and enhanced AI search redefine the online gallery experience for photographers and their clients

Pic-Time , the innovative gallery platform built for photographers and videographers, today announced the arrival of its upgraded AI-powered gallery engine, enabling faster, smarter, and more intuitive search capabilities that transform how photographers and their clients experience images from major life events like weddings and more. Pic-Time galleries deliver the industry’s most intuitive viewing experience, making easy access, interactive viewing, and automatic organization of photos and videos the standard.

Face, Object, and Narrative Search: Custom-Built for Building Memories

With industry-first facial recognition and a newly enhanced AI search engine, users from the bride and groom to every one of their guests can instantly find specific people, moments, or details, like rings, shoes, decor – even more abstract search prompts, like a kiss or a toast – across hundreds of photos and video clips. The updated platform has achieved an 87% improvement in search relevance, making it easier than ever to relive every special moment after your client’s big day.

Beyond improved search and tagging, Pic-Time’s upgraded AI creates a more engaging and joyful client experience; clients using AI search spend 54% more time exploring their galleries, deepening emotional connection, and improving referral potential for photographers.

“About a year ago, I realized that our strategy can be described as PLG – photography-led growth – helping photographers grow via their main assets, photos and videos, by maximizing the impact of their work. Our mission is to create greater circles of reach by reshaping the delivery, sharing, and selling of prints with innovative tools,” said Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time. “Photographers and videographers using Pic-Time to share galleries with their clients love that they can deeply personalize the experience with AI image search by subjects and faces. Now, those capabilities are even better, with a new-generation engine powering a more interactive experience that drives stronger interest and increased engagement. Scrolling through hundreds of images to find the one you’re interested in is a thing of the past.”

“Pic-Time’s AI search has completely streamlined my workflow and made my clients feel even more connected to their photos,” said Nirav Patel , award-winning wedding photographer. “It’s such a thoughtful, time-saving feature that enhances the entire gallery experience.”

Acclaimed wedding photographer Anni Graham shared, “I recently delivered a wedding gallery to someone who had just experienced a loss in the family, and the AI People Search tool was an amazing and easy way to find all the photos of him for the family to download and cherish. So grateful for it in times like this!”

More Than a Gallery: Powerful Marketing for Savvy Photographers

The new AI rollout marks the next phase in Pic-Time’s mission to help photo and video professionals work smarter and sell more by leveraging intelligent automation and advanced tools. Pic-Time’s AI image filter enables photographers to instantly sort galleries by narratives, objects, image format, visual type, and more. With these capabilities, Pic-Time users can easily curate their best shots under a specific topic instantly, making it perfect for quickly sharing with clients, promoting their work across social media, submitting for awards, and so much more. With one click, the image selection can be securely shared via gallery link, blog, slideshow, or direct download.

The wedding economy has created vast spheres of influence; vendors have become a significant platform to further amplify a photographer’s work, while benefiting their own businesses through high-quality visuals of their respective craft. With Pic-Time’s AI engine, photographers can easily share all the relevant images through the platform’s built-in Vendor Network. Partner vendors working the same event can instantly find and share photos featuring their own work, from florals to venues to design details, amplifying visibility across channels. This creates a cycle of mutual promotion, where photographers and their vendor network continually drive new business for one another through shared, high-quality content.

These powerful capabilities transform how photographers manage every aspect of their business, from vendor relationships and client communications to marketing strategies. By empowering photographers, clients, and vendors alike, Pic-Time has built an ecosystem where creativity thrives and every shared image is a beautiful memory relived – and an opportunity to drive business growth.

