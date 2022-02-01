Italy’s Historic Elettroformati Audio Post House Installs PMC Monitors In Its New Dolby Atmos Studio

The new music mixing studio is already proving so successful that it is fully booked until the end of the year.

Italian audio production company Elettroformati has chosen PMC monitors and an Avid management system for its new Dolby Atmos music mixing studio in Milan.

Founded in 1966, the company specialises in vinyl cutting and pressing, sound restoration and more recently, Dolby Atmos mastering. It’s long and successful history is testament to its ability to adapt its business model and facilities to technological advances, which over the years have included CD, DVD and now immersive audio. According to Elettroformati’s CEO, Alessandro Cutolo, immersive audio is set to change the way consumers interact and listen to music and it was for this reason that he decided to invest in a dedicated Dolby Atmos mix room.

“There is huge interest in Dolby Atmos, and I believe that record companies will be implementing this format for many years to come,” he explains. “Our new Dolby Atmos studio is the result of a careful and thorough analysis of market needs and precise assessment of ever-demanding customer requirements. We have installed leading equipment from companies such as PMC and Avid because we wanted to give our customers uncompromising sound quality and versatile feature-sets.”

Elettroformati’s 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos studio is equipped with PMC IB1S AIII monitors for the Left, Centre and Right channels and PMC Ci65 monitors for surround and height channels. Designed to comply with Dolby standards, the room delivers extremely accurate sound, thus allowing mix engineers to easily position all elements within the immersive sound stage.

To create this entirely new studio, Elettroformati called in the services of distributor Funky Junk Italy and Donato Masci, of Florence-based acoustic design and consultancy Studio Sound Service.

“Funky Junk advised us on the choice of monitors and recommended PMC, which we haven’t used before,” Cutolo says. “We are very happy with them. They are perfect for Dolby Atmos mixing because they allow critical decisions to be made with confidence because you know that what you are hearing is a linear and precise listening reference. We are also very happy with the help we received from Funky Junk and Studio Sound Service while building this studio. I would certainly recommend PMC monitors and consider myself lucky to have worked with Funky Junk and Donato.”

Alongside its new Dolby Atmos room, Elettroformati has a vinyl cutting studio with two Neumann cutting machines (VMS 70 and VMS 80), an audio mastering suite, and an audio post production studio. It also has a facility for creating vinyl stampers. Since opening its new Dolby Atmos room, Elettroformati has been handling immersive audio mixing projects for many Italian record labels and artists in both the pop and classical genres. Indeed, the room is so successful that it is now fully booked until the end of the year.

For more information about Elettroformati, please visit: http://www.elettroformati.com

For more information about Studio Sound Service, please visit:

http://www.studiosoundservice.com

