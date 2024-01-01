Sony Interactive Entertainment Launches PlayStation 5 Pro

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, PlayStation 5 Pro provides the most impressive game visuals possible on a PlayStation console.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment expands the PlayStation®5 (PS5®) family of products with the release of the new PlayStation®5 Pro (PS5®Pro) console – the company’s most advanced and innovative gaming console to date.









PlayStation 5 Pro was designed with deeply engaged players and game creators in mind and includes key performance features that allow games to run with higher fidelity graphics at smoother frame rates*.

Upgraded GPU : 67% more Compute Units than the current PlayStation 5 console and 28% faster memory enabling up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

: 67% more Compute Units than the current PlayStation 5 console and 28% faster memory enabling up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing : Providing more dynamic reflection and refraction of light allowing the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PlayStation 5 console.

: Providing more dynamic reflection and refraction of light allowing the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PlayStation 5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: Introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

“ With PlayStation 5 Pro, we wanted to make sure that the most dedicated gamers, as well as game creators, could utilize the most advanced console technology, taking the PlayStation 5 experience even farther,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “ This is our most advanced PlayStation to date, and it gives our community of players the opportunity to experience games the way that developers intended for them to be. Players will be thrilled with how this console enhances some of their favorite titles, while opening avenues to discover new ones.”

Game creators have embraced the latest technology from PlayStation 5 Pro, and several games will be upgraded with free PS5 Pro Enhanced software updates to take advantage of the console’s features including: Alan Wake 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, F1 24, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta, No Man’s Sky, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and many more.

The PlayStation 5 Pro console is available now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY (including tax). It will include a 2TB solid state drive, a DualSense® wireless controller, and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed in every PlayStation 5 Pro purchase. PlayStation 5 Pro also launches with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard.

For more information, please visit https://www.playstation.com/.

PlayStation 5 Pro is available now directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com and at participating retailers.

*Features only available on select PS5 games that have been enhanced for PS5 Pro when compared with the PS5. PS5 Pro enhanced features will vary by game.

