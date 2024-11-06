SkyPixel and DJI Call on Creators for 10th Annual Photo and Video Contest

Entrants Invited to Share Creativity and Win Prizes Totaling Over $170,000

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DJI and SkyPixel, one of the world’s most popular online communities for aerial photography and videography, have opened the 10th anniversary of the Annual SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest. Running from November 7, 2024, to February 10, 2025, the competition showcases the evolution of aerial photography over the past ten years with an ever-increasing number of people appreciating other’s unique forms of expression found on the community site. As part of this evolution, this year will include the first ever ‘Handheld’ category in response to the growing number of people using handheld cameras to showcase their talent. To recognize the creativity submitted, the total prize package is worth over $170,000.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and for 10 years now, the SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest has been proud to award photographers and videographers for capturing and sharing their perspective of beauty with the world,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “The SkyPixel platform continues to be a community that ignites imaginations, reimagines the art of imagery, and embraces the diverse experiences of individuals and communities across the world.”

Ten Years Celebrating Creativity

Established in 2014, SkyPixel is a leading global community celebrating the remarkable stories that have shaped the art of image capture. The platform has become a huge success, garnering over 55 million registered users and accumulating over 50 million breathtaking aerial images and videos uploaded daily by photography and videography enthusiasts around the globe.

Since 2015, SkyPixel has successfully organized nine annual aerial photography and video contests, inspiring the imaginativeness of DJI users worldwide, resulting in more than 400k submissions from around the globe that have received over 1 billion views. Whether using handheld DJI cameras like the Osmo and Ronin series or DJI’s diverse line of drones that can empower anyone to become an aerial cinematographer, the magnitude of submissions and community engagement is testament to the exceptional creativity of the DJI community and the ability of DJI technology to help anyone anywhere capture uniquely individual cinematic moments.

Explore Without Limits

In the tenth iteration of the contest, DJI and SkyPixel are placing the boundless potential of human expression at the center of the competition, encouraging participants to “Explore Without Limits” which is the central theme. To ignite the artistic passion within all DJI users and support as many entries as possible, the categories for this year’s contest have been simplified to just three separate categories, namely Aerial Photography, Aerial Videography and Handheld Videography. Furthermore, for the first time, contestants can also submit their entries via all DJI social media channels. Alongside the “Aerial Photography” and “Aerial Videography” categories, this year’s SkyPixel competition is unveiling the all new “Handheld” video category, opening up the award to people who chose to share their creativity from the ground. Meanwhile, each month will feature “Popularity Awards” recognizing content that explores new trends or innovate art.

Details of the SkyPixel 10th Annual Photo & Video Contest

The photo contest consists of one category:

Aerial Photography

Overlooking the world, framing moments of eternity. Whether awe-inspiring nature or grand architecture, energetic sporting moments or portraits brimming with emotion – all show the charm of the art of photography. Entries must be shot on aerial photography equipment and entered as a single work with a single image of no less than 3MB and a resolution of no less than 300dpi. Inspire / Mavic / Air / Mini / Phantom series, DJI Neo are eligible to participate.

Overlooking the world, framing moments of eternity. Whether awe-inspiring nature or grand architecture, energetic sporting moments or portraits brimming with emotion – all show the charm of the art of photography.

The video contest is comprised of two categories:

Aerial Videography

Soar through the skies and capture the magnificent beauty of the earth. From natural wonders to urban jungles within cities, from impassioned sporting events to tranquil or colorful getaways – push the limits and let your creativity shine. Entries must be no longer than 5 minutes in length with no less than 30 seconds of footage shot on DJI products. Entries must contain more than 50% aerial footage. Inspire / Mavic / Air / Mini / Avata / Phantom series, DJI FPV / DJI Neo are eligible to participate.

Soar through the skies and capture the magnificent beauty of the earth. From natural wonders to urban jungles within cities, from impassioned sporting events to tranquil or colorful getaways – push the limits and let your creativity shine.

Handheld Videography

Hold the camera and record the most intimate moments of life. Whether it’s the pulse of the city, the serenity of nature, the speed and passion of the sports field, the excitement and experience of travel, you are free to interpret the spirit of the footage and tell your unique story. Entries must be no longer than 5 minutes in length with no less than 30 seconds of footage shot on DJI products. Entries must contain more than 50% handheld footage. Ronin Stabilizer / Ronin Cinema Cameras / Osmo Action / Osmo Pocket / Osmo Mobile series are eligible to participate.

Hold the camera and record the most intimate moments of life. Whether it’s the pulse of the city, the serenity of nature, the speed and passion of the sports field, the excitement and experience of travel, you are free to interpret the spirit of the footage and tell your unique story.

Always fly with caution, observe the flight environment, and follow local regulations at all times.

Industry Leading Judges

This year’s SkyPixel submissions will be judged by some of the leading videographers and photographers from across the globe.

In photography, there are pioneering experts such as:

Anne Farrar , Assistant Managing Editor-Photography at National Geographic Magazine

, Assistant Managing Editor-Photography at National Geographic Magazine Weimin Chu , renowned landscape photographer, winner of the 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest, 2023 World Press Photo Award, and 2024 Hasselblad Masters Award

, renowned landscape photographer, winner of the 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest, 2023 World Press Photo Award, and 2024 Hasselblad Masters Award Daniel Kordan , renowned landscape photographer

, renowned landscape photographer Luke Stackpoole , trailblazer in the world of travel and adventure photography.

In the video category, industry heavy-weights include:

Claudio Miranda , Academy Award-winning cinematographer known for projects including Life of Pi, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button , and Top Gun: Maverick

Academy Award-winning cinematographer known for projects including Life of Pi, The Curious Case of , and Top Gun: Maverick Chenyu Jin , Director of Photography known for Blossoms Shanghai and Like A Rolling Stone

Director of Photography known for Blossoms Shanghai and Like A Rolling Stone Tianhong Pan , Director of Photography for Commercials, founder of the well-known self-media MediaStorm

Director of Photography for Commercials, founder of the well-known self-media MediaStorm Sam Newton , renowned travel filmmaker.

Bonanza of Prizes

This year, SkyPixel and DJI will award three ‘Grand Winners’ and give away more than 80 prizes over the course of the competition with a total value of over US $170,000. For the Grand Winners awarded “Best Work”:

The winning photo participant will receive an all-new Hasselblad X2D 100C, XCD 3.5 -4.5/35-75mm, and an XCD F4/45P (worth over $14,000 )

will receive an all-new Hasselblad X2D 100C, -4.5/35-75mm, and an XCD F4/45P (worth over ) The winning aerial video participant will receive a DJI Inspire 3 drone, a DL 18 mm F2.8, PROSSD 1TB, and two TB51 Batteries (worth over $20,000 )

will receive a DJI Inspire 3 drone, a DL 18 mm F2.8, PROSSD 1TB, and two TB51 Batteries (worth over ) The winning handheld video participant will be awarded a DJI Ronin 4D-8K cinema camera, DJI Transmission, and two TB50 batteries (worth over $15,000 ).

All grand winners will also receive a SkyPixel trophy and be recognized as an official “SkyPixel Creator.” The full list of awards can be seen on the official SkyPixel website and includes prizes such as the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3S, DJI Avata 2, and the Osmo Pocket 3. All entrants will also receive DJI credits which can be used at store.dji.com.

Submission Details

Submission Start Date: November 7, 2024 , 12:00 (UTC+8)

, 12:00 (UTC+8) Submission End Date: February 10, 2025 , 23:59 (UTC+8)

, 23:59 (UTC+8) Award Announcement: March 27, 2025 , 12:00 (UTC+8)

Submissions will be accepted via the official SkyPixel website and all DJI social media channels. Interested participants can visit the SkyPixel 10th Annual Photo & Video Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines: https://www.skypixel.com/contests/2024 .

About SkyPixel

Founded in 2014, SkyPixel is a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 55 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily around the world. In November 2023, SkyPixel hosted its 9th annual aerial photo and video contest and received over 130,000 submissions from 148 countries and regions – a 100% increase from 2022. For more info, please visit https://www.skypixel.com .

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://www.dji.com

Online Store: https://store.dji.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DJI

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal

X: https://www.X.com/DJIGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dji

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/DJI

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skypixel-and-dji-call-on-creators-for-10th-annual-photo-and-video-contest-302297246.html

SOURCE DJI; SkyPixel