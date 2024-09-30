Endeavor Releases Third Quarter 2024 Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024.





Highlights

$2.032 billion in Q3 2024 revenue

Growth across Owned Sports Properties driven by strong revenue performance at WWE, as well as increases in media rights at Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”)

Strength within Representation segment driven by growth in WME’s music and talent groups, reflecting continued consumer demand for live music and ongoing recovery following resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

Q3 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue: $2.032 billion

Net loss: $420.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $277.6 million

“ During the quarter, our owned sports and representation segments delivered solid results driven by continued consumer demand for live events and content,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “ As we work toward the close of our take-private transaction with Silver Lake, we remain focused on delivering for our clients, partners, and shareholders, maintaining momentum throughout our business, and completing the sale of PBR, On Location and IMG to TKO.”

Segment Operating Results

Owned Sports Properties segment revenue was $735.2 million for the quarter, up $255.5 million, or 53.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the acquisition of WWE in September 2023, which contributed $275 million of the increase during the third quarter, partially offset by decreases at UFC due to holding fewer events compared to the prior year period. Segment results also benefited from growth at PBR driven by increases in media rights as well as increases in ticket sales and PBR Teams-related revenue from the addition of two teams. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $315.5 million, up $78.1 million, or 32.9%, year-over-year.

Events, Experiences & Rights segment revenue was $899.8 million for the quarter, up $532.7 million, or 145.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, for which On Location served as exclusive hospitality provider. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $(68.0) million for the quarter, down $97.8 million year-over-year.

Representation segment revenue was $429.2 million for the quarter, up $43.6 million, or 11.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue is primarily attributed to growth in WME’s talent and music divisions, partially offset by decreases in the nonscripted content production business. Adjusted EBITDA was $124.9 million for the quarter, up $28.6 million, or 29.7%, year-over-year.

Sports Data & Technology Segment

In the second quarter, we began to actively market the businesses comprising the Sports Data & Technology segment, OpenBet and IMG ARENA. As such, for financial reporting purposes, these businesses are considered Held for Sale and the Sports Data & Technology segment is presented as discontinued operations in the Q3 2024 consolidated interim financial statements.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.004 billion, compared to $697.7 million at June 30, 2024. Total debt was $5.228 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.073 billion at June 30, 2024.

For further information regarding the Company’s financial results, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to the following pages of this release or visit the Company’s Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com.

Recent Updates

On October 24, 2024, the Company announced a definitive agreement with TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) to acquire Endeavor assets including PBR, On Location, and IMG in an all-equity transaction valued at $3.25 billion. Following the close of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2025, Endeavor is expected to own approximately 59% of TKO. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. The acquisition of IMG does not include businesses associated with the IMG brand in licensing, models, and tennis representation, nor IMG’s full events portfolio.

Also on October 24, 2024, the Company announced it has commenced a review and potential sale of certain events within its IMG portfolio, including but not limited to the Miami Open and Madrid Open tennis tournaments and art platform Frieze. No definitive timetable has been set for completion of this review process, and there is no assurance that the review will result in any specific action.

On November 5, 2024, On Location and the NFL announced a multi-year extension of their global hospitality partnership. With the extension, On Location will continue as NFL’s Official Hospitality Provider through 2036, covering all premier NFL events including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Pro Bowl Games and Scouting Combine. Additionally, On Location’s rights to sell and market International Games has been expanded to include all international markets.

Silver Lake Transaction

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, in partnership with the Endeavor management team and additional anchor investors. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares it does not already own, other than rolled interests. Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash. The merger agreement requires the Company to, in each calendar quarter prior to the closing, declare and pay a dividend in respect of each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price equal to $0.06 per share. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. No other stockholder approval is required. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the Company’s business strategy, the expected take-private of the Company by Silver Lake; the payment to be made to the Company’s stockholders; the expected timing of the closing of the take-private transaction; the announced acquisition of PBR, On Location and IMG by TKO, the potential sale of certain events within the Company’s IMG portfolio, and the potential sale of the businesses comprising the Company’s Sports Data & Technology segment. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: risks related to the Company’s potential transaction with Silver Lake; changes in public and consumer tastes and preferences and industry trends; impacts from changes in discretionary and corporate spending on entertainment and sports events due to factors beyond our control, such as adverse economic conditions, on our operations; Endeavor’s ability to adapt to or manage new content distribution platforms or changes in consumer behavior resulting from new technologies; Endeavor’s reliance on its professional reputation and brand name; Endeavor’s dependence on the relationships of its management, agents, and other key personnel with clients; Endeavor’s dependence on key relationships with television and cable networks, satellite providers, digital streaming partners, corporate sponsors, and other distribution partners; Endeavor’s ability to effectively manage the integration of and recognize economic benefits from businesses acquired, its operations at its current size, and any future growth; failure to protect the Company’s IT systems and confidential information against breakdowns, security breaches, and other cybersecurity risks; risks related to Endeavor’s gaming business and applicable regulatory requirements; risks related to Endeavor’s organization and structure; risks related to the business combination of UFC and WWE into TKO; and other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Endeavor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and Endeavor’s Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, Endeavor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Endeavor

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation through entertainment agency WME; sports operations and advisory, event management, media production and distribution, and brand licensing through IMG; live event experiences and hospitality through On Location; full-service marketing through global cultural marketing agency 160over90; and sports data and technology through OpenBet. Endeavor is also the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,031,790 $ 1,219,547 $ 5,542,708 $ 4,021,173 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 1,097,631 431,076 2,630,435 1,618,563 Selling, general and administrative expenses 791,650 671,505 2,596,795 1,884,568 Depreciation and amortization 135,524 66,602 416,556 171,715 Impairment charges — 28,196 — 28,196 Total operating expenses 2,024,805 1,197,379 5,643,786 3,703,042 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 6,985 22,168 (101,078 ) 318,131 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (108,134 ) (82,271 ) (302,531 ) (257,811 ) Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (16 ) (20,297 ) (2,460 ) (7,779 ) Other income (expense), net 33,846 (12,989 ) 32,574 753,544 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity losses of affiliates (67,319 ) (93,389 ) (373,495 ) 806,085 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 113,774 20,853 (93,129 ) 195,521 (Loss) income from continuing operations before equity losses of affiliates (181,093 ) (114,242 ) (280,366 ) 610,564 Equity losses of affiliates, net of tax (5,219 ) (2,748 ) (10,315 ) (22,291 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (186,312 ) (116,990 ) (290,681 ) 588,273 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (442,279 ) 10,148 (710,886 ) 8,918 (Benefit for) provision for income taxes (208,229 ) 9,142 (23,962 ) 10,385 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (234,050 ) 1,006 (686,924 ) (1,467 ) Net (loss) income (420,362 ) (115,984 ) (977,605 ) 586,806 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (155,693 ) (46,776 ) (361,078 ) 244,809 Net (loss) income attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. $ (264,669 ) $ (69,208 ) $ (616,527 ) $ 341,997 (Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic from continuing operations $ (0.44 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.60 ) $ 1.15 Basic from discontinued operations (0.42 ) (0.01 ) (1.42 ) (0.01 ) Basic $ (0.86 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.02 ) $ 1.14 Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.44 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.60 ) $ 1.13 Diluted from discontinued operations (0.42 ) (0.01 ) (1.42 ) (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.86 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (2.02 ) $ 1.12 Weighted average number of shares used in computing (loss) earnings per share: Basic 306,992,963 301,876,322 303,893,880 298,311,200 Diluted(1) 306,992,963 300,640,142 303,893,880 301,305,267

(1) The diluted weighted average number of shares of 306,992,963 and 303,893,880 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, did not include any additional shares from securities which had an anti-dilutive impact on the calculation of (loss) earnings per share. Securities that are anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, are additional shares based on an assumed exchange of Endeavor Manager Units and Endeavor Operating Units into 145,050,978 shares, additional shares based on an assumed exchange of Endeavor Profits Units into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, as well as additional shares from Stock Options, RSUs and Phantom Units.

Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Owned Sports Properties $ 735,205 $ 479,748 $ 2,314,691 $ 1,173,125 Events, Experiences & Rights 899,761 367,064 2,116,879 1,758,928 Representation 429,207 385,619 1,185,964 1,117,008 Eliminations (32,383 ) (12,884 ) (74,826 ) (27,888 ) Total Revenue $ 2,031,790 $ 1,219,547 $ 5,542,708 $ 4,021,173 Adjusted EBITDA: Owned Sports Properties $ 315,474 $ 237,417 $ 1,037,273 $ 602,322 Events, Experiences & Rights (67,970 ) 29,846 (40,804 ) 214,420 Representation 124,917 96,325 297,502 287,680 Corporate and other (94,823 ) (77,448 ) (255,054 ) (230,195 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,004,129 $ 1,166,526 Restricted cash 325,147 278,456 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50,250 and $58,026, respectively) 1,029,559 810,857 Deferred costs 250,051 606,207 Other current assets 515,068 432,042 Current assets of discontinued operations 220,883 170,459 Total current assets 3,344,837 3,464,547 Property and equipment, net 842,623 914,645 Operating lease right-of-use assets 405,237 309,704 Intangible assets, net 4,558,531 4,812,284 Goodwill 9,519,126 9,517,143 Investments 404,693 394,179 Deferred income taxes 448,992 430,339 Other assets 737,894 599,765 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 515,991 1,102,167 Total assets $ 20,777,924 $ 21,544,773 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 541,431 $ 462,361 Accrued liabilities 1,132,911 684,390 Current portion of long-term debt 2,323,825 58,894 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 67,705 73,899 Deferred revenue 509,754 802,344 Deposits received on behalf of clients 311,880 262,436 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 124,015 156,155 Other current liabilities 51,223 97,190 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 208,384 199,276 Total current liabilities 5,271,128 2,796,945 Long-term debt 2,904,272 4,969,417 Long-term operating lease liabilities 378,953 279,042 Long-term tax receivable agreement liability 744,948 834,298 Deferred tax liabilities 448,618 446,861 Other long-term liabilities 439,364 393,322 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 101,711 102,377 Total liabilities 10,288,994 9,822,262 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 226,731 215,458 Shareholders’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 307,864,479 and 298,698,490 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Class C common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Class X common stock, $0.00001 par value; 4,967,940,840 and 4,983,448,411 shares authorized; 160,244,257 and 166,569,908 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Class Y common stock, $0.00001 par value; 987,806,109 and 989,681,838 shares authorized; 216,020,232 and 225,960,405 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 5,000,001 4,901,922 Accumulated deficit (788,454 ) (117,065 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 13,283 (157 ) Total Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. shareholders’ equity 4,224,836 4,784,706 Nonredeemable non-controlling interests 6,037,363 6,722,347 Total shareholders’ equity 10,262,199 11,507,053 Total liabilities, redeemable interests and shareholders’ equity $ 20,777,924 $ 21,544,773

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss), excluding the results of discontinued operations, income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, merger, acquisition and earn-out costs, certain legal costs and settlements, restructuring, severance and impairment charges, certain non-cash fair value adjustments, certain equity earnings (losses), net gains on sales of businesses, tax receivable agreement (“TRA”) liability adjustment, and certain other items, when applicable. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the significant level of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from our capital investments and intangible assets recognized in business combinations, and improves comparability by eliminating the significant level of interest expense associated with our debt facilities, as well as income taxes and the TRA, which may not be comparable with other companies based on our tax and corporate structure.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as the primary bases to evaluate our consolidated operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered substitutes for the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of our financial performance, as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. Although we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because it does not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as indications that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of our most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (420,362 ) $ (115,984 ) $ (977,605 ) $ 586,806 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 234,050 (1,006 ) 686,924 1,467 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 113,774 20,853 (93,129 ) 195,521 Interest expense, net 108,134 82,271 302,531 257,811 Depreciation and amortization 135,524 66,602 416,556 171,715 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 50,831 61,441 162,559 200,984 Merger, acquisition and earn-out costs (2) 33,849 76,032 91,031 105,770 Certain legal costs (3) 6,790 8,322 26,622 12,233 Legal settlement (4) 40,000 — 375,000 — Restructuring, severance and impairment (5) 5,362 48,852 65,776 70,788 Fair value adjustment – equity investments (6) 63 (148 ) (37 ) (929 ) Equity method losses – Fifth Season (7) 3,456 4,594 10,784 19,697 Net gain on sale of the Academy business (8) — — — (736,978 ) Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (9) 16 20,297 2,460 7,779 Other (10) (33,889 ) 14,014 (30,555 ) (18,437 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 277,598 $ 286,140 $ 1,038,917 $ 874,227 Net (loss) income margin (20.7 %) (9.5 %) (17.6 %) 14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7 % 23.5 % 18.7 % 21.7 %

