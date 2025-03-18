Sony Electronics’ mocopi Pro Kit Now Available to Order

A New Standard in Full-Body Motion Capture for Professionals

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that the highly anticipated mocopi Pro Kit is now available for order, delivering an advanced full-body motion capture solution for professionals in animation, gaming, virtual reality (VR), and live-streaming. Shipping begins April 3, and alongside its launch, Sony will release XYN Motion Studio—the powerful new motion capture and editing software—on the Microsoft Store on March 25, enabling current owners of mocopi to use this new software prior to the mocopi Pro ship date1.

Next-Generation Motion Capture Precision

The mocopi Pro Kit builds on Sony’s innovative motion capture technology, introducing a 12-sensor setup for greater precision and fluidity. Designed to meet the needs of game developers, content creators, and extended reality (XR) professionals, this new system offers direct PC integration through the Sensor data receiver for mocopi (PC dongle), enabling real-time tracking and an optimized production workflow.2

Paired with XYN Motion Studio, the mocopi Pro Kit streamlines both real-time and offline motion capture, making it easier than ever to capture, refine, and export professional-quality motion data. The mocopi Pro Kit is set to revolutionize the way creators and game developers approach animation. This innovative tool offers unprecedented capabilities, enabling users to bring their creative visions to life with greater ease and precision than ever before. Whether you’re working on a complex game or an intricate animation project, the mocopi Pro Kit provides the advanced features and flexibility needed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital animation.

Industry Adoption, A Developer’s Perspective:

“Using the mocopi Pro will accelerate our content pipeline, enabling us to create and deliver more original animations to support the ongoing development of Cosmorons,” says James Garcia, Studio Art Director, Blind Squirrel Games.

“This product is such a fantastic development tool. I have basically zero experience with animation in my background, so to be able to use these to make completely viable animation sequences and montages is amazing,” says Robert Beyer, Founder of Leap of Faith, Lead Engineer of Haven [indie title launching this year].

Key Features:

Professional Mode (12 sensors) – Tracks body movement with enhanced accuracy and realism.

– Tracks body movement with enhanced accuracy and realism. Direct PC Connection – Ensures seamless real-time tracking and integration into professional workflows. 2

– Ensures seamless real-time tracking and integration into professional workflows. Camera Blending – Camera data merging, which enhances positional accuracy and reduces tracking errors.

– Camera data merging, which enhances positional accuracy and reduces tracking errors. Offline Grounding Refinement – Minimizes floating and sliding artifacts for more realistic foot placement.

– Minimizes floating and sliding artifacts for more realistic foot placement. Broad Compatibility – Works with industry-standard platforms like Maya, Unity, Motion Builder, Unreal Engine, and VRChat.

Pricing and Limited-Time Offer

The mocopi Pro Kit is available now for a suggested retail price of $1,180, with individual components available separately:

Sensor data receiver for mocopi (PC dongle): MSRP $110

Additional bands: MSRP $60 per set

per set XYN Motion Studio subscription: $8.99 /month

For a limited time, customers who purchase the full mocopi Pro Kit will receive a savings of approximately $100.3, 4

Availability and Ordering Details

Orders open now.

Shipping begins: April 3, 2025

XYN Motion Studio available: March 25, 2025 , via the Microsoft Store

For more detailed information on the mocopi Pro Kit, visit Sony’s official website.

For more detailed information about XYN Motion Studio, visit XYN website.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment.

Notes:

1. mocopi can use XYN Motion Studio without receivers by downloading the mocopi Link app onto a compatible mobile device. Install mocopi Link app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2. Install mocopi PC app on Laptop or Desktop PC by using Microsoft Store App. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3. mocopi Pro Kit includes: two (2) mocopi 6-sensor units, two (2) receivers and the band set. Promotional dates for the mocopi Pro Kit are from March 18, 2025 – April 13, 2025. See more information on the mocopi Pro product page: https://electronics.sony.com/more/mocopi/all-mocopi/p/qmss1-uscxp

4. Prices and terms of offers are subject to change or cancellation without notice or while supplies last. Offers non-combinable, non-transferable and non-redeemable. Void where prohibited.

