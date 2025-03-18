Collaborative Classroom Appoints Chris Janzen as Chief Product Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Collaborative Classroom is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Janzen as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a distinguished career in educational technology, digital transformation, and product innovation, Janzen brings a wealth of experience in scaling learning platforms and creating impactful, mission-driven solutions for students and educators.

Leading Product Strategy and Innovation

In this role, Janzen will drive the vision, strategy, and execution of Collaborative Classroom’s instructional programs, ensuring they continue to set the standard for research-driven, teacher-centered literacy and learning solutions. He will lead cross-functional teams across product development, design, and technology to expand and enhance the organization’s portfolio of evidence-based, classroom-tested programs, keeping pace with the evolving needs of educators and students.

“For decades, Collaborative Classroom has been at the forefront of literacy education, pioneering programs that blend evidence-based instruction with a deep understanding of how children learn. With our core curriculum, Collaborative Literacy—recently reviewed by The Reading League—we remain committed to innovation and continuous improvement,” said Kelly Stuart, President and CEO of Collaborative Classroom. “Under Janzen’s leadership, we will build on this legacy, ensuring teachers are equipped to support their students as they develop as powerful readers, writers, and thinkers.”

A Proven Leader in Educational Technology and Digital Transformation

Janzen joins Collaborative Classroom from McGraw Hill, where he served as Vice President of Product Design, spearheading the company’s shift from a print-centric model to a digital-first product strategy. Prior to McGraw Hill, Janzen held executive leadership roles at ECMC Group and Capella Education Company, where he successfully transformed classroom-tested learning experiences into scalable digital platforms. At ECMC, he converted hands-on workforce training into a blended learning model, incorporating virtual reality and mobile technology to support both in-person instruction and field-based upskilling.

“Chris’s deep expertise in product innovation and digital transformation makes him the ideal leader to guide the next phase of Collaborative Classroom’s product evolution. We are expanding our reach and exploring new ways to support educators through digital tools and curricula that create multiple pathways for children to learn to read, write, and develop socially. Chris’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping solutions that are both evidence-driven and deeply responsive to the needs of teachers and students. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited for what’s ahead,” Stuart added.

About Chris Janzen

Janzen is known for his ability to align product and technology teams, foster cross-functional collaboration, and create solutions that are both evidence-based and practical for real-world classrooms. His commitment to evidence-based, classroom-tested instructional design makes him an ideal fit for Collaborative Classroom’s mission of empowering teachers and students with proven, effective learning solutions.

“I am excited to join Collaborative Classroom at a time when evidence-based, classroom-tested programs are more critical than ever in improving student success,” said Janzen. “The organization’s deep commitment to teacher-driven, research-backed learning experiences aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing education through technology. I look forward to partnering with CEO Kelly Stuart and the leadership team to continue developing innovative, impactful solutions for classrooms.”

Janzen holds a Master of Science in Instructional Design from Capella University and a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design from St. Mary’s University. He has also earned certifications in Pragmatic Marketing and Executive Leadership.

Learn More

For more information about Collaborative Classroom and its evidence-based, classroom-tested approach to education, visit collaborativeclassroom.org.

