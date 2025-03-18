JOIN CRAYOLA IN CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL COLOUR DAY AT “THE MOST COLOURFUL REUNION EVER!”

Retired Fan-Favorite Crayon Characters Reunite for the First Time at a Public, Single-Day, Interactive Experience on March 21 in New York City

EASTON, Pa., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of International Colour Day, Crayola—the iconic brand synonymous with color and creativity—invites kids of all ages to “The Most Colourful Reunion Ever” on Friday, March 21. The free, public event marks the return of eight beloved retired crayon colors, brought to life by their crayon personas for a unique, one-day-only, immersive experience celebrating creativity, color, and cultural exploration.

The limited time return of the retired crayon color collection—the first in the company’s 122-year history—will be on display in an explosion of color and creativity in Union Square. Guests are encouraged to put their imaginations into action in each of the eight globally themed, interactive spaces hosted by one of the fan-favorite crayon characters from the limited-edition collection. The characters will share the creative passions they cultivated while in retirement.

“At Crayola, we bring color and creativity to children and families around the world one smile at a time,” says Pete Ruggiero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola, LLC. “With this colorful reunion, we’re bringing together our crayon family to celebrate creativity and color through artistic exploration. We invite everyone to join us for this vibrant expression of imagination and discovery in honor of International Colour Day.”

“This year Crayola is celebrating creativity through color and the deeply personal role it plays in connecting us to the past and inspiring us anew,” says Crayola Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Lozano. “Color is integral to who we are and how we see the world. It’s in the memories and moments that make us. It expresses how we feel and what inspires us. And it opens our creative possibilities.”

“The Most Colourful Reunion Ever” will take place Friday March 21 at 31 East 17th Street New York, NY 10003. The color characters will welcome the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Consumers are welcome to RSVP in advance. *Media and influencers are invited for a special preview and interview opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

Visitors will receive passports to collect stamps from each character station, encouraging exploration of the various the creative activities:

Dandelion ( North America ) : Customize your passport, take a polaroid with Dandelion and chart your past travel in a travel themed entrance.

: Customize your passport, take a polaroid with Dandelion and chart your past travel in a travel themed entrance. Magic Mint ( Africa ) : Enjoy face painting emulating your favorite animal in a safari inspired experience.

: Enjoy face painting emulating your favorite animal in a safari inspired experience. Red Orange (Oceania) : Select and personalize your keepsake in an Oceania inspired experience.

: Select and personalize your keepsake in an Oceania inspired experience. Violet Blue ( South America ) : Rock out to the latest tunes as you chalk favorite creative prompts in a DJ inspired booth.

: Rock out to the latest tunes as you chalk favorite creative prompts in a DJ inspired booth. Lemon Yellow ( North America ) : Hit the hottest dance moves on a lighted dance floor and savor the memory with a 360 video to share on social media in a digital themed destination.

: Hit the hottest dance moves on a lighted dance floor and savor the memory with a 360 video to share on social media in a digital themed destination. Blizzard Blue ( Antarctica ) : Complete improv prompts and share your most creative in an artic themed showcase.

: Complete improv prompts and share your most creative in an artic themed showcase. Mulberry ( Asia ) : Share creative mindful meditations in a wellness themed experience.

: Share creative mindful meditations in a wellness themed experience. Raw Umber ( Europe ): Enjoy character themed light refreshments in a culinary inspired wonderland.

“The Most Colourful Reunion Ever” highlights the brand’s commitment to inspiring creativity through color and helping children explore the world through personal expression. Additionally, to amplify the year-long celebration, Crayola will:

Celebrate National Dandelion Day on April 4 in NY with fan-favorite Dandelion.

in NY with fan-favorite Dandelion. Welcome families to visit with limited edition crayon characters at Crayola Experience attractions in Pennsylvania , Florida , Arizona , Texas , and Minnesota over the next few months.

, , , , and over the next few months. Partner with key brands with custom programs and products inspired by the Limited-Edition collection. Some of the participating partners include: Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, Fla-Vor-Ice and Jones Soda , in addition to many other colorful brands.

, in addition to many other colorful brands. Invite fans to “Vote for their Favorite Color” in a global color vote this summer.

Share compelling and engaging color stories to inspire creativity.

The Crayola Limited Edition retired color collection is now available at retailers nationwide in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and colored pencil packs, activity kits and themed coloring books. All products will be available throughout 2025. Parents, teachers and kids can also expect additional Limited-Edition Collection “surprises” throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday.

For more information about the Limited Edition colors, characters, and products, visit www.crayola.com/LimitedEdition.

About Crayola

Whether it’s providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling arts-infused learning in the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children. The company has inspired creativity in children for more than 120 years, creating an expansive portfolio of innovative art tools and learning resources, crafting activities, toys, digital platforms, live action and animation content, and location-based experiences that allow children of all ages to put their imagination into action. Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, helping all kids reach their full potential. For more information visit www.Crayola.com or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/Crayola.

CONTACT: Mary Hanna, Golin for Crayola, mhanna@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-crayola-in-celebrating-international-colour-day-at-the-most-colourful-reunion-ever-302404530.html

SOURCE Crayola