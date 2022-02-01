Sonos Introduces Move 2, Revamped Inside and Out to Deliver Heart-Pumping Stereo Sound

Move 2 is a premium portable powerhouse that brings the Sonos experience to every inch of your world – from room to room, outdoors and beyond

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today debuted Move 2, the next generation of its best-selling Move speaker, that delivers spacious stereo sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and an ultra durable water resistant design that’s ready to party. Packed with sound innovation and sustainable design enhancements, Move 2 is the company’s most sustainable portable product to date and the first to bring stereo sound outdoors – from al fresco dinners and campfires under the stars to stadium tailgates and poolside parties. Move 2 will be available globally starting September 20, 2023 for $449.





“Since its 2019 launch, Move continues to be the best-selling speaker in its category thanks to its design, versatility and powerful sound,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “We strive to create sound experiences that inspire deeper connections no matter who we’re with or where we are. Move 2 advances our commitment to immersive listening by bringing stereo sound to our most popular portable, featuring the same next-gen acoustics and design we debuted with the Era family.”

A Premium Portable Powerhouse That Does It All

Move 2 is upgraded inside and out to include all-new hardware and software with next-gen acoustics that deliver wide stereo sound and deep bass no matter where you’re listening.

Move 2 comes with a completely overhauled acoustic architecture including dual-tweeters that deliver spacious stereo sound and crisp vocals allowing you to feel the emotional charge of a live performance. Feel the beat from its precision-tuned woofer that produces deep, dynamic bass – even when listening outdoors. Customize your system: Concurrent Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities allow for increased flexibility – stream via Bluetooth to a stereo pair of Move 2 speakers when connected to WiFi or group Move 2 with the rest of your Sonos system to crank your party up a notch.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

