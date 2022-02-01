AUCloud Keeps Critical Infrastructure Safe with SentinelOne®

Leading Australian cloud provider deploys Singularity™ Platform to shield operations from threats and keep customers safe

“As a growing cloud provider trusted by government agencies and major Australian brands, it is imperative that we are able to quickly identify and respond to threats and mitigate potential risk,” said Peter Farrelly, Chief Information Security Officer at AUCloud. “With SentinelOne, we have a comprehensive offering that gives us the visibility and agility we need to do this in a simple, unified way.”

Efficiency at Scale

SentinelOne’s native integration enables all internal security products to be monitored through a single console across a range of platforms, both in the cloud and on Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems – critical capabilities for AUCloud.

“As a small and fast-paced team, the ability to manage cyber security across all our platforms through one pane of glass allows us to make better use of our staff, who are now able to focus on higher value tasks instead of monitoring and responding to alerts,” Farrelly said.

Among the other benefits AUCloud has achieved since implementing SentinelOne:

Increased coverage across multiple operating systems

Enhanced visibility and security

Reducing management and administrative costs

Raising the Bar

With SentinelOne, AUCloud has been able to effectively secure its internal endpoints and infrastructure and ensure they are operating at the highest levels of security and efficiency. Based on its success, the company has begun offering SentinelOne’s Singularity platform, including cloud security, to its customers as a managed service.

“We are seeing strong customer demand for market-leading security solutions offering data localisation,” Farrelly said. “With its Australian data centre and ‘Protected’ IRAP status, SentinelOne is raising the bar for cyber security, and together, we can meet these demands and help our customers take their security to new levels.”

Partnering for Success

“There’s no greater endorsement than a customer choosing to offer the same solution it relies on to its customers,” said Jason Duerden, Regional Director, Australia & New Zealand at SentinelOne. “We are proud to be joining forces with AUCloud to improve the security of critical infrastructure and keep our nation’s people and data safe.”

About AUCloud

AUCloud is an Australian owned and operated Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Sovereign Cloud Service (IaaS) specialist that supports Australian Governments, Critical National Industries (CNIs) and secure enterprise organisations with the latest sovereign cloud infrastructure, backup and cyber security threat defence and response services. To learn more, visit https://www.aucloud.com.au/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organisations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

