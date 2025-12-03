SoFi to Participate in UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the one-stop shop for digital financial services, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Technology & AI Conference. SoFi’s CFO, Chris Lapointe, is scheduled to participate in a moderated fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.





Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Date : December 3, 2025

: December 3, 2025 Time : 1:35 PM MST Fireside Chat with SoFi CFO, Chris Lapointe

: 1:35 PM MST Fireside Chat with SoFi CFO, Chris Lapointe Webcast Registration: Link

An archived webcast of this appearance will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 12.6 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across nearly 160 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (X and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

