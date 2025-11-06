Redfin Reports Rising Home Prices, Economic Volatility Curb Would-Be Buyers’ Appetites in Leadup to Thanksgiving

U.S. home prices are increasing and mortgage rates ticked up last week after dipping to their lowest level in a year. Rising costs and widespread financial uncertainty are causing house hunters to retreat.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. pending home sales declined 2.1% year over year during the four weeks ending November 23, the biggest decline in eight months, according to the latest data from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket. Redfin’s analysis is condensed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.2% (Nov. 25) Up slightly from 6.13% two weeks earlier Down from 7.02% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.23% (week ending Nov. 26) Near lowest level in a year Down from 6.84% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Up 8% from a week earlier (as of week ending Nov. 21) Up 20% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Lowest level in 2 months (as of week ending Nov. 23) Down 11% A measure of tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Google searches of “homes for sale” Highest level since August (as of Nov. 23) Up more than 20% Google Trends Touring activity Up 3% from the start of the year (as of Nov. 21) At this time last year, it was down 5% from the start of 2024 ShowingTime

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending Nov. 23, 2025 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending Nov. 23, 2025 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $393,248 2.4% Biggest increase in nearly 8 months Median asking price $386,973 2.5% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,466 at a 6.23% mortgage rate -2.1% Lowest level of the year Pending sales 73,223 -2.1% Biggest decline in 8 months New listings 75,794 2% Active listings 1,170,087 5.7% Smallest increase since Feb. 2024 Months of supply 4.4 +0.4 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 27.5% Down from 28% Median days on market 49 +5 days Share of homes sold above list price 22.4% Down from 25% Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.2% Down from 98.6%

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending Nov. 23, 2025 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Cincinnati (9.2%) Cleveland (8.7%) Detroit (7.6%) Nassau County, NY (6.9%) Pittsburgh (6.5%) Oakland, CA (-4.8%) Jacksonville, FL (-4.5%) Fort Worth, TX (-4.1%) Dallas (-3.1%) San Francisco (-3.1%) Declined in 16 metros Pending sales West Palm Beach, FL (17.3%) Miami (14%) Phoenix (8.1%) Cleveland (7.2%) Sacramento, CA (5.6%) San Jose, CA (-21.2%) Seattle (-17.2%) Tampa, FL (-15.4%) Houston (-14.2%) San Diego (-10.9%) New listings Minneapolis (14.2%) Cincinnati (11.7%) Boston (9%) Virginia Beach, VA (8.6%) Detroit (8.1%) Tampa, FL (-17.2%) Riverside, CA (-11.6%) San Antonio (-10.8%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (-9.7%) Jacksonville, FL (-8.7%)

To view the full report, including charts, please visit:



https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-rising-home-prices-curb-sales

