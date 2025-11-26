Epique Realty Shatters Attraction Barriers for Incoming Agents with Revolutionary Cap Deferment Program

New initiative announced at second annual Leadership Retreat ensures high-performing agents maintain 100% commission status during transition.

During its second annual Leadership Retreat in Orlando, Epique Realty unveiled a game-changing incentive for experienced real estate professionals: the Cap Deferment Program. Launching on December 1, 2025, this initiative is designed to remove the financial friction often associated with changing brokerages, allowing agents to transfer their current cap status to Epique and preserve their income momentum.

Recognizing that the fear of “resetting the clock” on commission caps often traps agents in brokerages that no longer serve their needs, Epique’s new program offers a seamless runway for transition. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to barrier-free mobility and aggressive competitive positioning in the national recruitment landscape.

“At Epique, we believe that an agent’s hard work should be honored, regardless of where it started,” said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. “We are removing the penalties usually associated with switching brokerages. If you have earned your cap, you deserve to keep it. This program is about giving agents the freedom to choose the best environment for their growth without fear of financial regression.”

Key Features of the Cap Deferment Program:

Seamless Cap Transfer: Agents who have already capped at their previous brokerage will immediately enjoy 100% commission at Epique Realty until their original anniversary date.

No “Reset” Penalty: Incoming agents will not be forced to restart their cap contribution to zero upon joining, ensuring uninterrupted earning potential.

Credit for Partial Caps: For agents who have paid a portion of their cap elsewhere but haven’t yet reached 100%, Epique will credit that verified amount toward their Epique cap.

Anniversary Date Integrity: To simplify the process, Epique will honor the agent’s original anniversary date from their prior firm for the purposes of the cap cycle.

“Transitioning brokerages is a major business decision, and for many producers, the timing comes down to finances,” said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. “By deferring the cap and honoring money already paid, we are effectively de-risking the move. We want agents to focus on expanding their business with our tools and technology, not worrying about covering overhead they have already paid.”

This strategic move aligns with Epique’s broader mission to provide an agent-first ecosystem that prioritizes profitability and support.

“Our culture is built on radical generosity, and that starts before an agent even signs their paperwork,” added Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. “The Cap Deferment Program is our way of rolling out the red carpet for top-tier talent. We are telling the industry that Epique is not just a place to work; it is a partner that values your past production and invests in your future success.”

For more information on eligibility and program details, visit JoinEpique.com.

About Epique Realty

As the industry’s first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages in North America. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all 50 states with over 4,000 agents. With operations established in Canada, global expansion is actively underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unprecedented free benefits, a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. #BeEpique

