Snipp Secures US$ 576,850 One-Year Agreement with Multinational Food Manufacturing Client

Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, today announced it has signed a one-year agreement valued at $576,850 with a leading multinational food manufacturing company.

Under the agreement, Snipp will power the clients purchase-based promotional programs, delivering campaign formats such as gift-with-purchase and sweepstakes, over the course of 2026. These promotions will be managed through Snipp’s proprietary promotions platform and advanced AI-powered receipt validation and OCR technology, enabling accurate purchase validation at the SKU level.

The client will also leverage Snipp shopper data and insights offering through detailed receipt data analysis, accessible via a comprehensive reporting dashboard with links to activation, validation, and incentivization reports, helping the client optimize program performance and better understand consumer behavior.

To safeguard program integrity, Snipp will deploy Corral, its AI-powered fraud detection and prevention solution giving the brand confidence in the accuracy and trustworthiness of their programs and data. In addition, Snipp will deliver customer support, legal services for program rules and administration, and seamless integrations into the clients CRM and digital marketing platforms.

“We are proud to have won this business with a marquee brand” said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp. “Our technology not only enables brands to engage shoppers through creative and compliant promotions but also delivers meaningful data that helps them better understand and connect with their customers. This partnership is a clear reflection of the confidence global brands place in Snipp to deliver secure, scalable, and insight-driven solutions.”

This agreement continues to highlight Snipp’s role as a trusted partner to multinational brands across industries, providing innovative tools to drive consumer engagement, ensure compliance, and deliver measurable results.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp’s proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform’s Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform’s full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform’s modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform’s gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp’s website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire