Josh Krichefski Joins PMG as EMEA President

Former WPP executive to lead and accelerate growth across PMG’s EMEA operations.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PMG, a global independent marketing services and technology company, today announced the appointment of Josh Krichefski to EMEA President, effective October 20th. In this new role, Krichefski will lead the strategy and expansion of PMG’s operations across the region, with a focus on scaling growth and driving excellence in customer delivery. He will oversee all aspects of the EMEA business, including commercial performance, talent development, and the introduction of new capabilities and partnerships aligned to PMG’s global vision. Krichefski will be based in PMG’s London office and will partner directly with George Popstefanov, Founder & CEO and Jon Dupuis, Global President.









Dupuis commented: “Josh’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter in our EMEA growth. With more than two decades of experience in shaping agencies and teams across Europe, Josh brings a deep understanding of both the region holistically and the strategic importance of individual markets. Josh’s leadership style reflects PMG’s values—curiosity, agility, and a relentless focus on transformation. His track record speaks for itself, but it’s his alignment with our people-centric culture and customer-obsessed mindset that makes this such a strong fit. We will partner closely to build on the strong momentum we already have in EMEA, continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers across the region.”

Krichefski, having most recently served as CEO of GroupM EMEA where he led 17,000 people and oversaw $22 billion in media investment billings across 42 markets, brings three decades of experience in agency leadership and brand transformation across a number of firms, including as Global Chief Operating Officer of EssenceMediacom and CEO of MediaCom in the UK and EMEA.

Krichefski said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining PMG at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. What drew me to the business goes beyond its impressive trajectory. PMG sits at the intersection of talent, technology and transformation—built for a marketing landscape that demands agility, speed, and innovation. From the outset, I saw a values-driven business that aligns with my own, putting people and customers at the center, while leaning into a future powered by AI, transparency, real-time decisioning, and connected platforms. It’s that combination of purpose, modernity, and momentum that makes this opportunity so energizing.”

Krichefski’s arrival coincides with significant global expansion for PMG, marked by a 20% year-on-year growth. It also follows a series of high-profile leadership appointments in recent months including: Leah Meranus to SVP Customer Success, Matt Dailey as Head of Analytics & Measurement, EMEA, Chad Stoller as Global Head of Media, and Andrea Terrassa as Chief Operating Officer. These additions reflect PMG’s commitment to shaping the future of marketing and advertising through technology, expertise, innovation, and operational excellence.

PMG’s acquisition of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, followed by UK-based RocketMill, and more recently, Momentum Commerce, further expanded its global footprint and retail media capabilities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing the technology and AI foundation of the marketing industry, PMG unveiled Alli Marketplace at this year’s Cannes Lions. This first-of-its-kind media-buying solution is fully integrated into its proprietary Alli operating system. The launch featured 22 initial platform and publisher partners and offers marketers unprecedented control, transparency, and speed through automated, intelligence-driven media investments.

About PMG

PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to unlock potential for people and brands. Driven by shared success, PMG brings together business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, all powered by our proprietary marketing operating system, Alli. With offices in New York, London, Dallas & Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Brighton, Costa Rica, Cleveland, and Dusseldorf, our team is made up of more than 1,000 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Experian, Intuit, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

Named The Drum’s 2024 Agency of the Year, Digiday’s 2024 Independent Media Agency of the Year, Ad Age’s 2023 A-List, MediaPost’s 2022 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek’s 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. PMG is proud to be named among Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work for 10 years in a row. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.

