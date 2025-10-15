Storm Exploration Appoints Dr. Alexander Shaw to Board of Directors

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (“Storm” or the “Company“) today announces the appointment of Dr. Alexander Shaw to its Board of Directors and the results of its recent Annual General and Special Meeting.

Dr. Alexander Shaw

“Storm welcomes Dr. Shaw to its Board of Directors,” stated Bruce Counts, President, and CEO of Storm Exploration. “Alexander’s impressive geology credentials and broad industry experience will help to ensure that shareholders continue to be represented by a qualified and well-rounded board.”

Dr. Alexander Shaw is a highly accomplished geoscientist with over 20 years of industry experience developing diamond, base and precious metal deposits globally. He held senior technical and managerial positions at First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Canyon Resources Ltd. prior to taking on the role of CEO for Luso Global Mining, a mining investment firm wholly owned by Mota-Engil, a global industrial group based in Portugal.

Dr. Shaw is also the CEO of Landore Resources (AIM: LND), which is advancing its flagship BAM Gold Project in Ontario, Canada and is the non-executive chairman of Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) the developer of a heavy mineral sands and REE project in Malawi. Alexander holds a BSc. (Hons) degree from the University of Cape Town, an interdisciplinary geosciences DPhil from the University of Oxford and numerous professional memberships including, GSL, AIPG, AIG and SAIMM.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board and representing Landore Resources Canada’s ~15.6% interest in Storm, following the cash and shares option payment for the Miminiska Lake and Keezhik Lake Properties. This allows Landore to participate in decisions relating to Storm as its single biggest shareholder and I look forward to working with Bruce and the team to maximise value creation for both Landore and Storm shareholders,” stated Dr Alexander Shaw, CEO of Landore Resources.

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company is also pleased announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on October 7, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Bruce Counts, Joanne Price, Rob L’Heureux and Alexander Shaw were all elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan, all as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated September 8, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

