Sneak Peek at Rain Technology Embedded Display Privacy for Display Week

As digital displays become ever-present in our mobile devices, cars, stores, offices, and public spaces, the need for built-in visual privacy has become a top priority. From preventing unwanted glances at sensitive information to minimizing driver distraction, embedded privacy displays are fast becoming a must-have feature. In response, display manufacturers, consumer electronics, and automotive brands are turning to advanced optical technologies to deliver smarter, more adaptive privacy solutions.

“Rain Technology is honored to present and sponsor at Display Week once again — showcasing technologies that push the limits of what is possible in protecting private information and enhancing virtual experiences,” said Paul Treichler, head of sales and marketing at Rain Technology. “We have a history of building upon core display technology and enhancing it with our unique knowledge in directional displays, polarization, and optical design — and we are showing the ‘art of the possible’ at SID Display Week.”

Who: Scientists at Rain Technology have made significant strides in improving visual privacy and optical performance of display systems, with more than 450 patents awarded in the display field. These innovations have significant implications for consumer, enterprise, retail, financial services, medical and automotive sectors.

What: Rain Technology will be demoing these solutions:

Switchable Privacy™, an embedded directional display that protects customers and organizations against visual hacking, fraud, and identity theft. Improved capabilities will be unveiled to balance privacy and visual performance.

No-Driver-Distraction™, an embedded directional display solution for automotive that applies Switchable Privacy to preventing driver distraction while optimizing passenger entertainment, a growing concern as in-cabin displays multiply in new vehicles. Partner Tianma is an event sponsor.

Display Screen Branding™, an embedded switchable display design option that enables off-axis viewing of marketing and branding promotions by peripheral audiences when privacy mode is engaged or when the display is idle or turned off.

Anamorphic XR™, a patented optical design enhancing the brightness and user experience of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) — allowing for greater comfort and reduced size as compared to conventional optical approaches. An AR optical design prototype will be available for a limited preview to qualified attendees of Display Week.

Where:

Display Week 2025 at the San Jose Convention Center; Exhibit Forum open May 13-15, 2025; Booth #1922.

Chief Scientist Michael Robinson, Ph.D. will present a detailed technical paper, “Functionality Enhancement for e-Privacy Display,” on Thursday, May 15, at 1:50 p.m. (Session 64, Paper #2).

Robinson will also be presenting with other scientists and pioneers at the Poster Session and Reception, on Thursday, May 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Poster #243).

To schedule a private demonstration, please contact Paul Treichler at paul.treichler@raintechnology.com or schedule on Calendly.

About Rain Technology

Rain Technology is a Display Technology Innovator. The company created the world’s most advanced directional and switchable privacy display technology and licenses its IP to manufacturers, component suppliers, and integrators of devices including laptops, tablets, monitors, smartphones, automotive displays, point-of-sale (POS) systems, ATMs, and AR/VR. Key brands include Switchable Privacy™, No-Driver-Distraction™, Display Screen Branding™ and Anamorphic-XR™ and benefit IT departments, marketers and consumers. Founded in 2017 and privately held, Rain Technology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with operations in the UK and Taiwan. Visit Rain Technology at www.raintechnology.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Switchable Privacy, Display Screen Branding, No-Driver-Distraction, and Anamorphic-XR are trademarks of Rain Technology. All other brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

