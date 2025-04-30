Scripps News receives three National Headliner Awards and earns Deadline Club finalist nominations

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scripps News, the national news streaming channel owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), received three National Headliner Awards and two Deadline Club finalist nominations.

“These recognitions underscore the significance and relevance of the reporting by our Scripps News team, which is committed to delivering impactful journalism that informs and connects our audiences,” said Matt Simon, vice president of Scripps News. “Their dedication to uncovering vital, impactful stories is exemplified in these investigations and in projects like ‘In the Shadows with Jason Bellini,’ a new Scripps News series that takes viewers behind the front lines of conflicts around the world.”

Headliner medallions are presented annually to outstanding writers, photographers, daily newspapers, magazines, graphic artists, radio and television stations and networks and news syndicates.

The Deadline Club Awards are a prestigious journalism competition in New York City that recognizes excellence in journalism across various categories like newspaper and digital reporting, magazine, radio and audio reporting, digital video and television.

The Scripps News awards include:

“Darwin’s War“

Scripps News received a first-place National Headliner Award in the “news video 10 to 30 minutes” category for its documentary, “Darwin’s War.” Scripps News’ international correspondent Jason Bellini obtained rare access inside a Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone unit, an evolution in Ukraine’s war against Russia. Bellini, who has been reporting in Ukraine since the start of the war, embedded himself on the frontlines with “Darwin,” an ace Ukrainian pilot of FPV drones, and his team.

Judges’ comments: What does war in the age of AI look like? Ukraine’s military granted correspondent Jason Bellini and Scripps News an unprecedented level of access to an FPV drone team fighting Russians from an off-the-grid location in one of the deadliest parts of the frontline, where they produced this groundbreaking video that brings viewers into the harrowing technological world of modern combat.

Other members of the team who helped produce the May 2024 documentary include: Dmytro Horyevoy, producer; Linda Pattillo, managing editor-Global Affairs, Steve Turnham, Washington bureau chief and managing editor; Zach Toombs, executive producer; and Joe Matoske, editor.

“Fentanyl: The Silent Toll“

Scripps News received a first-place National Headliner Award in the “health science, environmental reporting” category for its investigation “Fentanyl: The Silent Toll.” Scripps News Investigates correspondent Lori Jane Gliha and producer Brittany Freeman traveled from coast to coast interviewing families, medical experts and social workers about the deaths and near-fatalities of babies, toddlers and young children across the country. Their series of reports, which began airing in 2023, has expanded to include the groundbreaking analysis of more than 400 cases and continues today.

Judges’ comments: This broadcast demonstrated a thorough examination of an important and under-reported issue. After reading multiple news stories of child fatalities related to fentanyl around the country, Scripps News began an exclusive, intensive, national investigative reporting project, using original data, to track trends in the deaths of babies, toddlers and young children and to shine light on life-saving solutions. The resulting coverage is an example of investigative journalism at its best.

Additional members of the team that contributed to this investigation include: Matt Anzur, videographer; Zach Cusson, editor; Colin McIntyre, videographer; Max McClellan, executive producer; Pattillo; Turnham; and additional videographers: Louis Ramirez, Tom Clement and Kyle Short.

“One Woman’s Frontline“

Scripps News received a second-place National Headliner Award in the “feature or human-interest story” category for its report “One Woman’s Frontline.” Bellini traveled to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine with a group of mostly women and their dogs who found about 400 victims of Russian attacks. This report is part of Scripps News’ continuing coverage of women and the war in Ukraine.

Horyevoy and Pattillo also contributed to the reporting.

“In the Shadows with Jason Bellini: The Moses Videos“

Scripps News was named a finalist for a Deadline Club Award in the “national feature” category for its documentary “In the Shadows with Jason Bellini: The Moses Videos.” The debut episode of the series, which premiered last November, featured a soldier – call-sign “Moses” – who captures the Ukraine war through his own camera, offering a raw, unfiltered perspective on the sacrifices of a Ukrainian generation fighting for freedom and a window into the grim realities of the frontline.

Additional members of the team who helped produce the documentary include: Pattillo; Turnham; Vadym Adamov, videographer; and Matt Simon, Scripps News vice president.

“Sex, Lies and Deepfakes“

Scripps News is a finalist for the Deadline Club’s “Mosaic Award” for its report “Sex, Lies and Deepfakes.” National correspondent Liz Landers traveled around the country to hear the stories of women who were targeted by disinformation that forever changed their lives.

The “Mosaic Award” recognizes coverage elevating voices and experiences relating to disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, social justice, equity and inclusion.

Additional members of the team who contributed to the report include: Cameron Couvillion, producer; Nick Refuerzo, producer and editor; Pattillo; Turnham; Simon; and photographers Ben Worsley, Emily Kallmyer, Eric Koraganie and Alex Brauer.

The Deadline Club Awards are hosted by the Deadline Club, the New York City chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Finalists were selected from nearly 550 entries. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner on May 15.

