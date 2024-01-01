Transfr and Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation Expand Access to Economic Opportunity Through Workforce Training and Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transfr, Inc., the leading workforce education company, and Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation (AED), the non-profit arm of the trade association representing the $850 billion equipment industry, today announced a strategic partnership to address the industry’s critical workforce training and recruitment challenges.





The collaboration brings together Transfr’s virtual reality (VR)-based career exploration and training solutions and the AED Foundation’s extensive network of industry organizations to help students discover and train for careers in the equipment and diesel sectors. By aligning educational requirements with industry demands, this partnership ensures that the training provided meets industry standards and prepares individuals for successful careers. Together, they are introducing an innovative workforce development toolkit that will redefine training approaches.

The partnership will leverage Transfr’s comprehensive classroom-to-career platform, which connects education, workforce development, and community organizations with employers. Students and job seekers will gain access to state-of-the-art VR simulations that provide immersive experience with equipment maintenance and operation, career exploration opportunities, and direct pathways to employment. Educational institutions will benefit from curriculum aligned with AED Foundation industry standards and practical training experiences without costly physical equipment. For equipment distributors and employers, the partnership offers a pipeline of pre-trained, qualified candidates who have been assessed against industry-recognized standards.

“As we witness the evolution of the equipment industry, our partnership with Transfr represents a pivotal step in redefining the way we approach training and recruitment,” said Sean Fitzgerrel, Vice President of the AED Foundation. “This innovative program will empower businesses to thrive, ensuring our workforce is both skilled and safe, while setting new industry standards for excellence.”

“Transfr is committed to industry partnerships that match employers’ workforce challenges with the need for enhanced classroom-to-career pathways for more Americans,” said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. “Through our work with the AED Foundation, we are fulfilling that mission by helping train a new generation of professionals to build the future of the equipment industry. Now, more than ever this type of collaboration is critical for creating economic opportunity and business growth on a national, regional, and local level.”

With more than 330 interactive training simulations across 16 career clusters and technology-driven solutions that have reached more than 400,000 learners, Transfr brings significant experience in workforce education and development to the partnership.

About Associated Equipment Distributors

Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 700 equipment distributors, manufacturers, and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial.

About Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation

Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation (AEDF) addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AEDF Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs and AEDF Recognition of secondary diesel programs. For more information, visit https://aedfoundation.org/.

About Transfr

Transfr, Inc. is a leading workforce education company on a mission to strengthen communities by getting more people on a pathway to upward mobility. Through its comprehensive classroom-to-career platform, Transfr connects education, workforce development, and community organizations with employers to provide immersive career exploration and skills training. The company’s multi-modal learning approach combines mobile technology, virtual reality simulations, and curriculum resources to help learners discover, experience, and prepare for well-paying careers that don’t require a four-year degree. With more than 330 interactive training simulations across 16 career clusters, Spanish-language support, and partnerships with institutions nationwide, Transfr’s technology-driven solutions have reached more than 400,000 learners. The company was ranked No.106 on the 2024 Inc. Magazine 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and named “Best World-Changing Idea” by Fast Company Magazine. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

