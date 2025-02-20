Snap, Tinuiti, and Alter Agents Find That Augmented Reality Is Transforming Word-of-Mouth Marketing

Study examines the digital evolution of consumer decision-making and word-of-mouth influence, driven by AR and social media content

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Word-of-mouth marketing, long considered one of the most trusted drivers of consumer decisions, has entered the digital age. A new study by Snap Inc., Tinuiti, and Alter Agents reveals how augmented reality (AR) and social media content are transforming how consumers connect, share, and influence each other online. The findings demonstrate that AR has emerged as a key enabler of modern word-of-mouth, blending emotional, shareable experiences with product discovery.

“Our collaboration with Snap continues to uncover how AR is reshaping consumer behavior in real time,” said Heather O’Shea, Chief Research Officer, Alter Agents. “This study offers a fascinating look at the evolving role of AR in word-of-mouth marketing, giving brands new ways to connect with consumers through immersive, shareable experiences.”

The research employed a multi-phase approach, including qualitative ethnographies, coding and performance analysis of 741 branded AR lenses, and a survey of 5,000+ social media users from the U.S., U.K., France, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The results provide an in-depth understanding of how and why consumers share AR content and its impact on brand outcomes. Key findings:

Word-of-mouth becomes social: With 18.8M text messages sent every minute and over a billion Snaps shared publicly monthly, many are driven by desire for social and emotional connections. AR content plays a vital role in fostering these social and emotional connections, particularly among close friends and family.

With text messages sent every minute and over a billion Snaps shared publicly monthly, many are driven by desire for social and emotional connections. AR content plays a vital role in fostering these social and emotional connections, particularly among close friends and family. AR drives product awareness and purchase : 81% of Snapchatters agree that AR is a fun way to discover new products. Snapchatters are 2.4x more likely to buy CPG food and beverages after engaging with branded AR, followed by entertainment (2.1x), apparel (1.7x) and beauty (1.6x).

: 81% of Snapchatters agree that AR is a fun way to discover new products. Snapchatters are 2.4x more likely to buy CPG food and beverages after engaging with branded AR, followed by entertainment (2.1x), apparel (1.7x) and beauty (1.6x). AR enhances emotional engagement : AR creates deep emotional bonds through immersive experiences, enabling users to spread joy, share feelings, discuss interests, and create shared memories within their inner circles.

: AR creates deep emotional bonds through immersive experiences, enabling users to spread joy, share feelings, discuss interests, and create shared memories within their inner circles. AR-driven word-of-mouth drives brand outcomes: Sharing branded AR Lenses delivers stronger brand outcomes than metrics like time spent or impressions. Subtle branding within AR content encourages higher shares and drives purchase intent at rates comparable to video ads, despite video ads outspending AR by 33x.

The findings underscore the need for brands to integrate AR strategically into campaigns. Marketers can unlock AR’s potential by focusing on emotional engagement and balancing branding with entertainment. AR also provides a powerful tool for product discovery, with Snapchatters demonstrating strong purchase intent after engaging with branded AR experiences.

Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti, said, “Our long-standing partnership with Snap, an undisputed market leader in augmented reality, has been instrumental in driving full-funnel performance campaigns that are also on the cutting-edge of innovation. Leveraging AR experiences, like Snap’s branded Lenses, represents another valuable tool in our toolkit, empowering our clients to push boundaries and our teams to think bigger, ensuring brands continue to connect with users in meaningful, authentic, and inspiring new ways.”

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. snap.com

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. with $4 billion in digital media under management across the media that matters most. Tinuiti’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. tinuiti.com

Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision-making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents’ clients understand consumer needs. Alter Agents adapts research to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. alteragents.com

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, 390514@email4pr.com, +1-541-815-3951

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snap-tinuiti-and-alter-agents-find-that-augmented-reality-is-transforming-word-of-mouth-marketing-302380981.html

SOURCE Alter Agents