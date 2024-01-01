HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Publishing Catalog and Select Masters of GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist, Producer, Songwriter, Entrepreneur & Global Cultural Icon T-Pain

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), an industry-leading alternative asset management company focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media and entertainment space, announced today that they have agreed to purchase the publishing catalog and select masters of GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain.





T-Pain is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winner who not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but reshaped the fabric of culture itself. Throughout his career, he has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

“We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family,” said HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke. “His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music,” said T-Pain. “This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more. This year marks 20-years of T-Pain and the household name spanning genres is behind mega hits including “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender (feat.Akon),” “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) (feat. Mike Jones),” Flo Rida’s “Low,” “I’m Sprung,” and many more. Throughout his impactful career, he has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, E-40, Ne-Yo, Pitbull, Sean Paul, 6LACK, Denzel Curry, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen, Kehlani, and Jacob Latimore. Throughout his career, he has garnered numerous awards and accolades including six GRAMMY Awards for “Best Rap Song” for “Good Life” with Kanye West in 2008; for his participation on Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” (2009) and “Tha Carter IV” (2012); for “Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals” for Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It,” in 2010; for his participation on Chance The Rapper’s “Coloring Book” in 2017; and as a songwriter on Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” in 2018. Most recently, the in-demand collaborator has been featured on numerous projects including GloRilla’s recently released “I LUV HER,” Meghan Trainor’s “Been Like This,” and “Love You More” with EARTHGANG and Spillage Village.

T-Pain shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, is head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, is a Global Gaming League Board Member and Executive Director of Strategy, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment, sports, and media space. Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView has amassed roughly $1.45 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 60+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm’s distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~29,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

HarbourView’s diverse portfolio of music catalog assets includes James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Noel Zancanella, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. T-Pain was represented by Joey Halbardier of Halbardier A.P.C. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm, founded by Sherrese Clarke, focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $1.45 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 60+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm’s distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~29,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2023. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund.

