3Shape Launches Paradigm Shift in CAD Workflows for Dental Labs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year at LMT® Lab Day® 3Shape celebrates twenty-five years of innovation by introducing a paradigm shift to CAD workflows for dental labs.

3Shape will soon be adding a free and fully integrated AI-driven crown design application and several workflow innovations to its 3Shape Dental System 2024 software to significantly enhance efficiency and digitization for dental labs.

“As the very first employee hired at 3Shape 25 years ago, I’ve witnessed CAD/CAM evolve from a bold vision into the industry standard. The rapid adoption of digital workflows by both labs and practices has been remarkable. That’s why lab technicians need to experience the speed, automation, and convenience of our new Dental System 2024 software,” says Rune Fisker, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at 3Shape.

At today’s LMT Lab Day and the upcoming IDS in Germany, 3Shape will introduce several new and innovative upgrades to its 3Shape Dental System software for labs that include integrated and free AI-driven design automation, faster case management, 3Shape LMS software updates and workflow integration, TruAbutment ioConnect partnership, and seamless cloud-based licensing.

Key Highlights for 3Shape Dental System 2024:

1. AI Powered Design Proposals – Now Free with 3Shape LabCare*

Labs will receive high-quality AI-powered editable design proposals for crowns, inlays, and onlays direct from 3Shape Automate when opening cases or desktop scanning. The integrated workflow requires no manual setup.

AI design proposals are included free with a 3Shape LabCare subscription to maximize productivity for dental labs.

2. Enhanced efficiency with new Dental System 2024 software

Ensure quicker turnaround times with up to 10x faster case management.

Improve productivity with up to 20x faster reopening of cases.

Free up time with AI-powered automation for routine tasks such as occlusal plane positioning, segmentation, and annotation placement.

Eliminate common design issues with Automated scan alignment and correction tools.

Streamline design processes and reduce manual adjustments post-production with new sculpt tools for RPD teeth.

3. New integrations for 3Shape LMS

3Shape LMS and Dental System now integrated to streamline every task – reduces admin work and double data entry between the two solutions. **

3Shape LMS delivers true digital customer experience – 3Shape LMS integration with 3Shape Unite Cloud for dental practices enables labs to collaborate and communicate with their clients via the cloud. The integration additionally provides the lab’s clients with a transparent overview of their cases 24/7.***

4. TRIOS ioConnect Workflow for All-on-X Treatments

Labs can now take advantage of 3Shape’s seamless TRIOS ioConnect Workflow for All-on-X full arch restoration cases. This innovative collaboration integrates the power of TruAbutment’s ioConnect elongated abutments with 3Shape’s Dental System software and TRIOS intraoral scanners, providing dental labs with an efficient solution for designing All-on-X treatments.****

3Shape also expects to soon release a Straumann TRIOS workflow with Straumann’s new exact scan bodies for full-arch digital workflow cases as well.

5. Cloud Licensing: Freedom from Physical Dongles

3Shape is eliminating its physical software license dongles and moving instead to a cloud-based licensing system. The cloud license will connect to the 3Shape Account and provide labs with a clear overview of all their purchased software.

Having the software license on the cloud will also simplify software updating and ensure labs always benefit from the latest functionality and improvements.

Experience the Future of Digital Dentistry

Dental System 2024 marks a new era in digital dentistry by providing labs with enhanced speed, automation, and convenience. With AI-driven efficiency, intelligent integrations, and software innovations, this latest release ensures that dental lab professionals can focus on what matters most-delivering exceptional service to their customers.

*First available in select countries from April 2025. Available only to 3Shape LabCare subscribers on Dental System 24.1.1 or newer. Fair use limit applies. If limit is exceeded, additional AI designs can be purchased using CAD points. AI design proposals are only available for TRIOS, integrated 3rd party IOS, and 3Shape desktop scans.

**Planned rollout: March 2025. This integration follows the global availability of 3Shape LMS, which is currently supported in English-speaking countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

*** Available Q2 2025

**** Available March 2025

CONTACT: Jessica O’Sullivan-Munck

Director & Head of Corporate Communications

jessica.osullivanmunck@3shape.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/3shape/r/3shape-launches-paradigm-shift-in-cad-workflows-for-dental-labs,c4108960

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/3shape/i/3shape-dental-system-2024,c3379584 3Shape Dental System 2024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3shape-launches-paradigm-shift-in-cad-workflows-for-dental-labs-302381524.html

SOURCE 3Shape