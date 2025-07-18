Smilegate Unveils Chaos Zero Nightmare OST “OVER//RIDE,” Performed by hololive English

The newly revealed soundtrack “OVER//RIDE” blends rock and metal, created in collaboration with hololive English

Performed by hololive English talents “Mori Calliope” and “ Nerissa Ravencroft “

Available now on major platforms including CZN’s official social platforms, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Melon, and Bugs

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday the 18th, Smilegate announced the release of a new OST titled “OVER//RIDE (OVER//RIDE)” for its upcoming RPG “Chaos Zero Nightmare” (henceforth CZN), developed by Super Creative. The OST has garnered particular attention for its collaboration with the globally renowned virtual idol group hololive English.

hololive English is a globally popular virtual idol group with over 90 million subscribers on YouTube. The new OST features two of its standout talents, “Mori Calliope” and “Nerissa Ravencroft.” Both artists are known for their dynamic vocal performances rooted in rock, with the versatility to perform across a wide range of genres. Mori Calliope has amassed over 2.55 million subscribers on YouTube, while Nerissa Ravencroft boasts approximately 890 thousand. Notably, Mori Calliope’s solo concert in Los Angeles this past February was completely sold out.

The CZN OST “OVER//RIDE,” performed by Mori Calliope and Nerissa Ravencroft, is a fast-paced track that showcases elements of rock and metal. Its lyrics, inspired by CZN’s lore, convey a message of holding onto hope even in the face of despair.

“OVER//RIDE” is now available on CZN’s official social media channels, as well as on major global platforms such as Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify, and on leading Korean services including Melon and Bugs. A music video featuring the artists has also been released on YouTube. Smilegate plans to release an additional music video in the future, created using animation from CZN.

Kim Joo Hyung, Head of Business at Smilegate, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re truly delighted to have worked with such incredible virtual artists. We hope everyone enjoys the OST, which captures the lore and atmosphere of CZN through music.”

For more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare, visit the official channels on X and YouTube, as well as STOVE’s official site (https://chaoszeronightmare.onstove.com/ko).

