Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Participation in the Investment of The Angry Birds Movie 3 Production Through Flywheel Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE” or “Allied”), a global experiential entertainment company, is proud to announce its participation in the investment of The Angry Birds Movie 3 production through Flywheel Media, a film production company creating movies that entertain and inspire audiences globally. This marks an exciting milestone for Allied as it continues to support globally recognized franchises that bridge storytelling, gaming, and cultural influence.





On April 8, 2025, Paramount Pictures announced their partnership to distribute The Angry Birds Movie 3, with a global theatrical release date set for January 29, 2027. Produced by Rovio Entertainment Corporation and SEGA, alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu, the film continues the renowned legacy of the Angry Birds franchise.

“Supporting The Angry Birds Movie 3 through Flywheel reflects Allied’s commitment to investing in iconic IPs with deep resonance across generations and platforms,” said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Esports International. “We look forward to working with these outstanding production companies leading up to the film’s global release in 2027.”

The film features the return of Jason Sudeikis as Red alongside a talented cast including Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, and many more. With animation by DNEG Animation and direction by John Rice, The Angry Birds Movie 3 promises to deliver a thrilling blend of excitement, humor and heartfelt moments to audiences around the world.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing world of gamers and concertgoers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

