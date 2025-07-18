NESN LAUNCHES NEW, ENHANCED NESN 360 WITH SIMPLER, MORE CONNECTED EXPERIENCE

Powered by ViewLift and available in time for highly anticipated second half of Red Sox season, the upgraded NESN 360 app delivers new features, improved interface, greater stability

BOSTON, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NESN, New England’s premier sports network, today announced the relaunch of NESN 360 with a redesigned experience and key upgrades, available just in time for the highly-anticipated second half of the Red Sox season that begins tonight. Now powered by ViewLift, a global leader in digital solutions for content owners, the enhanced NESN 360 app is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as major connected TV platforms.

With improvements driven by NESN’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class viewing experience and based on subscriber feedback, the new app is designed to bring fans a sleeker, more intuitive experience that begins with a condensed sign-in flow, and centers on stable and reliable streaming of live games, setting a strong foundation for continued innovations and features rolling out throughout the remainder of the year.

“We’ve approached the NESN 360 infrastructure in an entirely new way to meet the wants and needs of our fans: better performance, easier navigation, and more reliability,” said David Wisnia, President & CEO of NESN and SportsNet Pittsburgh. “Innovation is core to NESN’s DNA, and there’s a real thirst across our team to continually elevate the fan experience. This relaunch is not just a one-time update – it’s the beginning of a foundation for ongoing improvement. We’re excited to deliver a better experience for a promising second half of the Red Sox season, the upcoming Bruins season, and all other content that NESN is proud to exhibit.”

ViewLift, the cloud-based streaming platform leader, will manage the underlying technology powering the NESN 360 apps and streaming going forward. The 17-year-old company currently manages streaming for 16 professional teams and six other regional sports networks, including other NHL and MLB teams’ streaming and supported more than 3.5 billion global streams last year alone.

“NESN is a pioneer Regional Sports Network,” noted ViewLift CEO Rick Allen. “We are excited to bring the new NESN 360 app to New England’s sports fans, especially as the Red Sox press toward the playoffs. As we head towards the Bruins’ new season, subscribers will see an extended roll-out of new features and even more devices, reflecting NESN’s legendary leadership.”

Key enhancements include:

Greater Convenience and Easier, More Secure Login : Viewers can log in with an easy, password-less process using their email and a one-time-passcode delivered to their inbox or via a secure login link.

: Viewers can log in with an easy, password-less process using their email and a one-time-passcode delivered to their inbox or via a secure login link. Connected, Game-First Experience: The app is built around the live game. Open the app during gametime, and it brings users directly into the action with muted autoplay. Click on a matchup and instantly access related interviews, highlights, and analysis.

The app is built around the live game. Open the app during gametime, and it brings users directly into the action with muted autoplay. Click on a matchup and instantly access related interviews, highlights, and analysis. Redesigned Interface and Discovery : A sleek, intuitive layout and improved search tools make it easier and faster to find live games and related content.

: A sleek, intuitive layout and improved search tools make it easier and faster to find live games and related content. Enhanced reliability and stability: Backed by best-in-class streaming infrastructure and ViewLift’s industry-leading platform, the app delivers improved stream stability and responsiveness.

The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment in sports media, as streaming now accounts for the largest share of TV consumption in the U.S. (44.8%), according to Nielsen, surpassing both broadcast and cable for the first time.

NESN 360, in particular, reached its highest subscription numbers ever at the start of the 2025 Red Sox season following a price reduction in February for annual plans from $330 to $240.

For more information about the app and how to download, visit https://nesn.com/app-upgrade/.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage, and recently named RSN of the Year by Cynopsis. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN’s free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, NESN NATION, offers 30+ hours of weekly live and original programming, including exclusive sports content, interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, available on Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Roku, LG, Twitch, Plex, and TCLtv+. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a digital solutions technology company, specializing in live and on-demand streamed video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers streaming services for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift has been named a 2025 Power Player in Sports Streaming by Sports Business Journal (SBJ), recognizing its innovation and leadership in the evolving sports media landscape.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

