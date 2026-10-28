ACTIVATE RANKS NO. 26 ON DELOITTE’S 2026 TECHNOLOGY FAST 50™ LIST WITH 958% REVENUE GROWTH

Winnipeg-founded active gaming company recognized for proprietary technology, innovation and rapid global expansion

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Activate, the original creator of active gaming, has been named one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies, ranking No. 26 on Deloitte’s 2026 Technology Fast 50™ list with 958% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canadian companies demonstrating exceptional revenue growth, technological innovation and entrepreneurial leadership. Activate’s recognition highlights how a Winnipeg-founded company has combined proprietary gaming technology and physical activity to create an entirely new category of immersive entertainment, redefining how people play, compete and connect.

“Being recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program is an incredible milestone for Activate and a reflection of how far we’ve come since our opening in 2019,” said Adam Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Activate. “We always strive to push the boundaries of what entertainment looks like by bringing together technology and physical activity in a new way. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to continue innovating our experience and sharing it with new communities around the world.”

Canadian Innovation Powering Global Growth

Since opening its first location in Winnipeg in 2019, Activate has grown to more than 85 locations worldwide, welcoming over 14 million Players. At the heart of this growth is Activate’s proprietary gaming technology, which combines physical movement with interactive digital gaming to create immersive, responsive environments. Through interactive game rooms, real-time scoring and RFID wristband technology, Activate puts Players directly into the action, tracking their achievements and performance as they play.

Continued investment in game development and innovation has introduced new ways for Players to compete and connect. Team Mode allows larger groups to compete against one another, while Activate Global League connects teams around the world through competitive gameplay, all from their local Activate locations. These experiences encourage Players to return, improve their skills and build connections through technology, teamwork and friendly competition.

Recognizing Canada’s Fastest-Growing Technology Companies

“The 2026 Technology Fast 50 winners exemplify the ingenuity, resilience and ambition that continue to define Canada’s technology sector,” said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the meaningful impact they are making in communities and markets across the country.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2022 and $5 million in 2025, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

“This year’s winners demonstrate what is possible when vision, talent, and innovation come together. They are tackling complex challenges, unlocking new opportunities, and fueling growth across Canada’s technology ecosystem,” said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. “Their success is inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and helping to build a more connected, competitive, and innovative future for Canada.”

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, and winners are automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

For more information about Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program and to see other winners, please visit www.fast50.ca.

ABOUT THE DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 PROGRAM

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program Sponsors for 2026 include RBCx, NRF, TMX, EDC, CCI, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you’ll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other – it’s easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate is North America’s fastest-growing entertainment experience with more than 85 locations across Canada, the U.S., Denmark, Germany, France, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

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SOURCE Activate