Smart Luxury Within Reach: How the New Smart Toilet HOROW T39 Delivers the Ultimate Fall Upgrade for Modern Homes

Nothing says autumn like the simple joy of a fresh look at the bathroom. HOROW’s T39 Smart Toilet offers homeowners a way to update their bathroom without taking on a full renovation. The T39 Smart Toilet is a one-piece toilet with a built-in bidet, heated seat, and a range of automatic functions.

Fall is when many households start getting the house ready for the months ahead. Mornings get colder, more time is spent indoors, and holiday guests are often just weeks away. The bathroom is one of the rooms that gets the most use during this stretch and one of the first places guests see. A full remodel, with new tile, vanities, and plumbing, can take weeks and a significant budget. Replacing the toilet is a much smaller project, yet it is the fixture everyone in the household uses several times a day. That makes it one of the few upgrades where a modest change is felt every single day, starting from the first cold morning of the season. The HOROW T39 Smart Toilet has a streamlined one-piece body that suits both minimalist and more polished bathrooms. Because the bidet is integrated, there’s no add-on seat or separate attachment to install, which keeps the area around the toilet tidier.

For those who view self-care as something practical rather than extravagant, the HOROW T39 Smart Toilet’s appeal lies in how naturally its comfort features fit into everyday life. The heated seat provides warmth when temperatures drop, and the toilet automatically adjusts the seat and water temperature to match the room. Its ADA-compliant chair height of 17 7/16 inches makes sitting down and standing up easier. A built-in night light helps with late-night trips without switching on the overhead light.

As families spend more time indoors during fall, keeping the bathroom clean becomes part of preparing the home for the season. The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and the winter holidays often bring extra cooking, visitors, and busy household schedules. With more people sharing the same bathroom, everyday mess can build up quickly. HOROW’s Foam Shield system lays a layer of foam over the bowl water to help reduce splashing, hold in odors, and limit residue. Pre-wetting and a smooth, high-temperature glaze also help keep the bowl clean between scrubs. Regular cleaning is still needed, but these features can make routine upkeep easier, leaving homeowners with one less thing to worry about when the house is full.

Hygiene matters just as much when a bathroom is shared by family members and guests. The HOROW T39 Smart Toilet uses separate waterways for flushing and washing, with double filtration. Its detachable arc wand offers a wider coverage angle and is made from medical-grade antibacterial materials. The wand rinses itself before and after each use and can be removed for easier maintenance. Plasma sterilization and automatic deodorization provide additional hygiene features. Together, these details help make the bathroom easier to maintain during a season when household routines tend to get busier.

The lid closes on its own before each flush to cut down on airborne particles. With automatic flushing and a hands-free lid, there’s little need to touch anything during normal use. For shared bathrooms, that matters.

Bathroom upgrades are easy to put off because the room may not seem to need the same attention as a kitchen or living room. Yet it is one of the most frequently used spaces in any home, from the first rushed morning of the day to the last trip before bed. The HOROW T39 Smart Toilet brings together a clean, modern design, everyday comfort, and features that support easier cleaning and more convenient use. For homeowners preparing for colder weather and the holiday season, it offers a practical way to refresh the bathroom without starting a major renovation. Sometimes, making a home more comfortable for the months ahead begins with upgrading the things the family uses most.

Media Contact: marketing@horow.com

SOURCE: HOROW

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