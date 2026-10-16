Jeff Rimer’s Book Earns a Place in the Hockey Hall of Fame Library

It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This chronicles Jeff Rimer’s remarkable 50-year broadcasting career and earns a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame Library.

“Peca, outlet pass to Rick Nash. Nash now tries to split the defense and walk in. Nice move. Another nice move. He scores! What a goal! It doesn’t get any better than this!”

Jeff Rimer’s iconic call in 2008 for “the most iconic goal in Blue Jackets history,” lives on as the title of his recent memoir, It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This. Released on September 28, 2026, the book has now been included in the official Hockey Hall of Fame Library.

“Jeff’s engaging memoir will resonate with his colleagues, and the generations of fans who have enjoyed his work.” – Bob Costas, Emmy-Award winning sports broadcaster and best-selling author

“Jeff’s knowledge of both hockey and baseball is impressive. His knowledge in combination with his abilities as a storyteller makes this a ‘must read’ book.” –Bobby Orr, Hockey Hall of Famer

“‘It’s a kick save and a beauty’ one of my all-time favorite lines. Wonderful career and a great read!” – Brent Musburger, award-winning American sports broadcaster and commentator

“Hockey has been at the center of my universe for my whole life. It’s connected me with the best friends I’ve ever had, created the most memorable moments for me and my family for decades. It’s my passion. And I couldn’t be prouder to be included in this hallowed collection,” Rimer said upon receiving the news.

Inclusion in the Hockey Hall of Fame Library and Archives is a significant achievement. The book now has a place within one of hockey’s most respected historical institutions. It is an archive designed to preserve hockey history and materials for generations, as well as a meaningful resource for researchers, journalists, historians, and fans.

This book encompasses a life lived very much in the arena, spanning multiple decades and teams, the book chronicles his travels, his highs, his lows, and some very personal challenges that provided the drive and inspiration to achieve the success most can only dream of. And it recently reached number five in Hockey Biographies sold on Amazon.

“The inclusion of the book into the [Hockey Hall of Fame] Library is honestly a dream come true,” said Rimer. “It really doesn’t get any better than this.”

###

About Author Jeff Rimer

For more than five decades, Jeff Rimer brought some of the biggest moments in sports to life with a voice that fans trusted, players respected, and colleagues admired. In It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This, Rimer looks back on the unforgettable calls, unlikely twists, and behind-the-scenes moments that shaped a remarkable career in the booth. From the perfect 10 performance by Nadia Comaneci at the 1976 Olympics, to his feud and reconciliation with Pete Rose, to calling thousands of NHL games for teams across the country, Rimer reminisces with the insight of a veteran broadcaster and the warmth of a natural storyteller.

About First Flight Books

For more than 45 years, First Flight Books has believed that powerful stories deserve to be discovered. As an independent publisher based in Chicago, First Flight partners with emerging and established authors whose work preserves history, sparks imagination, challenges assumptions, and celebrates diverse voices. From literary fiction and memoir to history, children’s books, and cultural nonfiction, First Flight is committed to publishing books that leave a lasting impact on readers and communities alike.

Jeff Rimer is available for television, radio, podcast, and print interviews. Please contact Meaghan Morelli at meaghan@firstflightgroup.com or 646-271-7008 for more information.

SOURCE: First Flight Books

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire