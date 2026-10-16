Wondershare UniConverter 18 Advances AI-Powered Media Processing with Intelligent Automation and Enhanced Creative Tools

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare today announced the launch of Wondershare UniConverter 18, introducing new AI capabilities and workflow enhancements to its all-in-one media processing software. The update brings automated image enhancement, more flexible conversion workflows, improved processing performance, and expanded tools for downloading, enhancing, and editing media. Together, these enhancements help users manage diverse media tasks with greater efficiency and control.

AI-Powered Image and Video Enhancement

UniConverter 18 expands its image and video enhancement capabilities, helping users improve visual quality with less manual adjustment.

Auto Fix streamlines image enhancement by analyzing photos for issues such as blur, poor lighting, faded colors, and visible damage, then selecting a tailored enhancement approach for each image. This reduces the need for users to compare enhancement models manually. UniConverter 18 also improves the efficiency of generative video upscaling and enhances portrait processing consistency in challenging situations, including out-of-focus or partially obscured faces.

More Efficient Workflows and Greater Control Over Output

The update improves conversion automation, processing performance, and output control to support more flexible and efficient media workflows.

Watch Folder automatically converts new files added to designated folders according to predefined rules, supporting recurring workflows such as processing incoming footage and maintaining media libraries.

UniConverter 18 also introduces AI Media Agent, which allows users to initiate batch media conversion tasks using natural-language instructions.

Goal-based compression settings let users set a target file size, compression ratio, or quality level to meet specific delivery requirements. Audio Passthrough preserves compatible original audio streams without re-encoding in supported workflows. Additional updates include CPU usage control and improved preservation of supported audio and subtitle tracks.

Under the hood, UniConverter 18 upgrades GPU processing pipelines for NVIDIA-powered Windows systems and optimizes HDR processing on Windows and macOS. In selected Windows GPU conversion tests without additional editing operations, these upgrades reduced processing time by up to approximately 90% compared with the previous version. The improvements help users process supported media more efficiently, with actual results varying by hardware, source files, and conversion settings.

Expanded Tools for Downloading, Editing, and Managing Media

UniConverter 18 broadens its media toolkit with enhanced downloading options, more precise video cleanup, and additional image-enhancement capabilities.

The update expands downloading options to include eligible YouTube account content, such as Watch Later and Liked videos, subject to login and access permissions. Users can download supported video chapters as individual files or save the full video . The update also adds M3U8 stream downloading and supports selecting multiple available language tracks when downloading YouTube subtitles.

For video cleanup, Video Blur uses face detection and object tracking to obscure selected areas throughout footage. Precise Subtitle Removal identifies embedded subtitles and their appearance intervals to help target unwanted text. Enhancements to Video Eraser improve the removal of unwanted objects and moving subjects, along with background reconstruction.

“As digital content continues to grow in volume and diversity, users need more intelligent and efficient ways to manage increasingly complex media workflows,” said Desmond Ye, Product Director of Wondershare UniConverter. “With UniConverter 18, we are advancing our vision of AI-powered media processing by bringing greater intelligence and automation to everyday tasks. We aim to make powerful media technologies more accessible, helping users streamline their workflows, achieve their desired results, and unlock greater value from their content.”

With AI-assisted processing, automated conversion, and expanded media tools, Wondershare UniConverter 18 helps users handle diverse media tasks through a more connected and flexible workflow.

Discover how Wondershare UniConverter 18 can simplify media processing with AI-powered tools, automated workflows, and expanded creative capabilities. Visit the official website to learn more about UniConverter 18 and explore its latest features.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

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SOURCE Wondershare