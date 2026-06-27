Skylights Roof Lanterns: The UK’s Trusted Choice For Brighter Home Extensions

Skylights Roof Lanterns is helping UK homeowners and trade professionals bring more daylight into modern home extensions. Across London and nationwide, demand is rising for bright, open-plan spaces. As a result, more projects now start with better roof glazing.

Based online, the supplier offers high-quality skylights, roof lanterns, and rooflights in standard and bespoke sizes. Additionally, the range supports both minimalist designs and bold architectural features, while staying aligned with UK building requirements.

Why Skylights Roof Lanterns suits modern extensions

Natural light can change how an extension looks and feels. It can make kitchens, dining areas, and new living rooms feel larger. Therefore, choosing the right roof glazing is a key design decision.

The store’s catalogue focuses on two popular options for contemporary builds:

Roof lanterns for statement spaces: For higher ceilings and strong sightlines, Skylights Roof Lanterns roof lanterns deliver clean frames and excellent light capture.

Flat rooflights for sleek, modern roofs: For flat roof extensions, Skylights Roof Lanterns flat rooflights sit low and blend into the roofline for an uncluttered finish.

Quality, compliance, and fast UK delivery

Home renovators, builders, and architects rely on consistent product standards and clear service. However, timelines also matter on live sites. For that reason, the company prioritises practical ordering and reliable dispatch.

Bespoke sizing made simple

Many extensions need made-to-measure glazing. Customers can order a Skylights Roof Lanterns custom flat glass rooflight built to precise dimensions. This reduces on-site adjustments and helps installations run smoothly.

Proven brands and UK-based logistics

Trusted manufacturers: The range includes leading names such as Brett Martin (Mardome) and Wendland , supporting consistent quality and verified standards.

Fast delivery: Products are stocked and shipped from within the UK. Many items offer 48-hour delivery across the UK mainland, with selected double- and triple-glazed models dispatching in 1 to 3 working days.

Thermal performance for British weather

Glazing must perform in real conditions. The product line includes double glazing, triple glazing, and self-cleaning glass options. Consequently, customers can improve insulation, reduce heat loss, and increase weather resistance.

Certified performance and long-term warranties

All products are designed in the UK and manufactured to meet current UK building regulations. Most models also carry British Board of Agrément (BBA) certification, which supports confidence in structural performance.

For long-term reassurance, the range includes warranties of up to 20 years. Additionally, a responsive support team is available by phone, email, and live chat to help with sizing and technical questions.

Explore the full collection here:

About Skylights Roof Lanterns

Skylights Roof Lanterns is a UK-based supplier of architectural roof glazing, including flat rooflights, custom skylights, roof windows, and bespoke roof lanterns. The company focuses on modern design, strong thermal efficiency, and UK-manufactured quality, serving homeowners and trade customers nationwide.

Media Contact

Skylights Roof Lanterns

Elizabeth House, 54-58 High Street, Edgware, HA8 7TT

Email: sales@skylights-rooflanterns.co.uk

Phone: +44 20 4538 3079

Website: https://skylights-rooflanterns.co.uk/

SOURCE: Skylights Roof Lanterns

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