New to The Street Announces Broadcast of Show #759 on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S., MENA and Latin America tonight 630pm est.

FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN), Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX), and Marco Polo Exchange’s Steve Carlson Featuring Argentina’s Capital Markets Highlight This Week’s National Broadcast

New to The Street, one of the nation’s longest-running business television brands, announced that Show #759 will broadcast tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), delivering interviews, market commentary, and investor-focused programming to a global audience.

Now celebrating nearly 18 years of broadcasting, New to The Street continues to connect investors with innovative public companies, industry leaders, and global financial experts through its integrated television and digital media platform.

Featured Segments on Show #759

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

Company executives discuss the continued expansion of FreeCast’s streaming platform, its growing technology ecosystem, and the future of digital content aggregation.

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

Management provides an update on the company’s industrial energy initiatives, operational milestones, and long-term strategy as it advances infrastructure projects across the U.S. energy sector.

Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Executives discuss the commercial growth of Virtuix’s immersive virtual reality platform, expanding customer adoption, and opportunities within entertainment, esports, and enterprise applications.

Marco Polo Exchange (MPX)

Steve Carlson, Founder of Marco Polo Exchange, joins Alejandro Berney of BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos) for an in-depth discussion on Argentina’s rapidly evolving capital markets. The interview explores the modernization of Argentina’s financial market infrastructure, BYMA’s sophisticated clearing and settlement systems processing more than two million trades daily, and the exchange’s strategic technology partnerships with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Nasdaq, positioning Argentina for greater participation in the global investment community.

Television Commercial Sponsors

This week’s Bloomberg broadcast also features investor awareness television commercials from:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

These commercial campaigns are part of New to The Street’s comprehensive media platform, combining national television exposure with digital distribution, earned media, social media amplification, and outdoor advertising to help companies strengthen investor awareness and corporate visibility.

“Our mission has always been to educate investors while giving innovative companies and market leaders a powerful platform to tell their stories,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New to The Street. “For nearly 18 years, we’ve remained committed to delivering high-quality financial programming that reaches investors through trusted television networks and one of the world’s largest financial-focused YouTube communities.”

In addition to weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts throughout the United States, Latin America, and MENA, New to The Street produces sponsored programming on FOX Business, NewsOut video press releases, executive interviews from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq MarketSite, television commercials, earned media campaigns, Times Square and Wall Street digital billboards, and comprehensive digital marketing initiatives.

With approximately 5.8 million combined subscribers across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, the company has built one of the largest business-focused digital audiences globally, complementing its international television distribution and creating a unique multi-platform investor awareness ecosystem.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Celebrating nearly 18 years of broadcasting, New to The Street is one of the nation’s premier business television brands, delivering weekly sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business while providing public and private companies with comprehensive investor awareness solutions. Through its proprietary Predictable Media™ platform, New to The Street combines television broadcasting, NewsOut video press releases, earned media, social media, outdoor advertising, executive interviews from the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite, and one of the world’s largest financial-focused YouTube audiences to help companies communicate with investors across North America and international markets.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire