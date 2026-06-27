American Disabilities Testing Association Expands LSAT Accommodations Services for Candidates with Anxiety-Related Conditions with the Launch of LSATaccommodations.com

New evaluations support LSAT extended time, additional breaks, and remote testing requests for law school applicants

The American Disabilities Testing Association (ADTA) announced today an expansion of its services to provide professional mental health evaluations for individuals seeking LSAT accommodations due to anxiety and related conditions via the launch of LSATaccommodations.com.

Anxiety is one of the most common barriers affecting performance on the LSAT. Surveys show that more than 75% of law students experience significant anxiety related to their studies, and research indicates that test anxiety can impair working memory, focus, and processing speed during high-stakes exams.

“Many qualified candidates struggle to demonstrate their abilities on the LSAT because of anxiety that substantially limits their test performance,” said a spokesperson for the American Disabilities Testing Association. “Our expanded evaluation services are designed to help students obtain the professional documentation needed to request LSAT extended time, additional breaks, and remote testing from LSAC.”

The organization focuses on anxiety-related conditions that may qualify individuals for LSAT testing accommodations, including generalized anxiety disorder, test anxiety, panic disorder, and social anxiety. Through a confidential online process, licensed clinicians review detailed intake information and, when clinically supported, issue documentation to support accommodation requests.

According to the organization, documentation prepared through its evaluations has achieved a 98% approval rate by LSAC among qualified candidates. Historically, 90% of individuals using the documentation were approved for a 100% time extension on the LSAT, while 8% received approval for a 50% time extension.

The expansion comes as more law school applicants seek professional support for LSAT disability accommodations and documentation for anxiety-related conditions.

About American Disabilities Testing Association (ADTA)

The American Disabilities Testing Association operates LSATaccommodations.com, a platform connecting individuals with licensed mental health clinicians to obtain professional documentation for LSAT accommodations. The organization specializes in helping candidates with anxiety-related disabilities access fair testing conditions on the LSAT. LSATaccommodations.com is an independent service and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with the Law School Admission Council (LSAC).

Media Contact:

American Disabilities Testing Association

Email: press@LSATaccommodations.com

Phone: (813) 214-2066

Website: www.LSATaccommodations.com

Office: 777 Brickell Avenue, Suite 500-1038, Miami, Florida

SOURCE: American Disabilities Testing Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire